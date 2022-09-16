OSCODA — The Shoreline Players will present the final Sunset at Shoreline cabaret for 2022 this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. out in their yard.
In 2020 the group decided that if the community couldn’t come inside, they would move outside. So, they put up their portable stage next to the building and did a three-week series of cabaret style shows and it was so much fun they decided to make it a tradition with two shows last year and now again this year.
The cabaret format allows for the performers to select much of the material and rehearse individually. The outdoor venue allows for them to perform and audiences to enjoy the show in a casual, relaxed setting.
The show will be hosted by Paul Grabstanowicz, a newer member of the Players who delighted audiences in the August cabaret as well as in Let’s Go on With the Show. He will bring some humor to the evening along with introducing several talented singers including Patrick Boje, Rebecca Collier, Tim Curtis, Renee Diener, Nicole Markey, Chelsea Miller, Victoria Neiser, Angelee Nelson, Natalie Nelson, Teresa Nelson, Sam Nordstrom, Lindsey Pope, Seth Pope, and special guest Mike Maturen to bring a little magic to the night. And you never know who else may pop by to take the microphone.
Producer Sue Miller reminds everyone to bring a comfy chair and maybe even a blanket. And if the weather changes the show will be moved inside the theater.
Sunset at Shoreline will be Saturday, September 24 at 5 p.m. Admission is free but there will be opportunities to support the group. Concessions will be available, and coolers are welcome.
For more information on these events, any upcoming events, or opportunities to volunteer at the Shoreline Players Theater please go to www.shorelineplayers.org, follow them on Facebook or call 989-739-3586.