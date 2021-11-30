OSCODA – The Alcona Health Center is hosting a virtual COVID-19 information session called “Vaccines and Your Family: Q&A with Northern MI Healthcare Professionals.”
The virtual event can be attened, with no cost and no registration required, by visiting https://bit.ly/vaxfaqs4families.
The event will be held Dec. 8, from 6-7 p.m. and is brought to the public through a grant from the CDC foundation.
Event panelists include MidMichigan-Alpena OB/GYN Brendan Conboy, MD, AHC Associate Health Director Bernie O’Brien, PAC, Mari Anderson, FNP, from the Owl Health Extension in Oscoda and Jenni Attie, FNP, from the Petoskey Child Health Associates)
Join the virtual event to learn more about COVID vaccines and your family’s health.
Some topics included will be the vaccine and children, fertility and women’s health, vaccine efficacy and safety and so much more.
Bring your questions to this interactive event!
Preregistration is not required. There is no cost to attend. This event will be recorded.