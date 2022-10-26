OSCODA — In support of the Chosen Ranch, located in Harrisville, Grace Community Evangelical Presbyterian Church is hosting a pancake breakfast on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. in order to raise awareness and support for the children’s needs.
“We are located on the former air base next to Parks library and are inviting the whole community to come and join us,” said Pastor Mike Viera, who said attendees can hear about the work being done at the Chosen Ranch.
The breakfast will be available at no cost to those who attend — the church will have a plate for donations that will go to Chosen Ranch staff at the end of the day. If anyone is interested in attending the breakfast or want to learn a little more about the event, call Grace Community church at 989-739-3424, or visit them at 6012 N. Skeel Avenue in Oscoda.
Hope is the mission of Chosen Ranch. This organization provides a Christ-centered home for children who find themselves in difficult circumstances. On the 180-acre ranch located in Harrisville, children are given responsibilities and challenged to grow in their independence while learning practical skills and a strong work ethic that will translate into a hopeful future.