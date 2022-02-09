Overcoming obstacles is something Kristen Smith has gotten into.
She used to weigh 338 pounds and is now 158 pounds lighter down to a weight of 180.
“Growing up, I had always been over weight. I was over 200 pounds in the 6th grade when I went to the doctor for a physical so I could join a sport. The weight loss journey really didn’t start though until after my first son was born in 2012,” she said.
After going through multiple cycles of gaining and losing weight, she “was a fat girl fed up!”
“I currently stand here 67 pounds lighter then I was back in 2020. In total, I have lost 336 pounds!”
She attributes her weight loss to changes in her mental habits.
“Once you mentally commit to changing your life, you become unstoppable! I work hard every day to be better than I was yesterday. Both mentally and physically.”
Smith says it took her a long time to really work out what it takes to be healthy. It’s not about just working out and eating healthy, but also changing unhealthy mental habits that cause a person to put on weight.
“I was a late bloomer,” she said in a Facebook video appealing to her friends and family for support. “It took me a while to figure out what it means to be healthy, what it means to work out every day, what it means to have motivation, to have drive. You know, really succeed in what feels good for both my body and mind. It took me having my kids and figuring out what I needed to do. But, it’s alright. You know, we all do what we need to do to get where we are.”
On to the next Challenge, Smith has focused her efforts on to becoming Inked Magazine‘s next cover girl. You can see her challenge by visiting https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/kristen-smith.
“I have applied for the competition for the last 4 years,” she said. “When I received the text message from the current Inked Magazine cover girl saying I was accepted, I assumed it was a joke until I received the email with the link they had set up for me on their website.”
Inked Magazine is an arts and style magazine promoting tattoos and the culture surrounding them. They often feature celebrities covered in ink and discuss the artists who draw them.
Each year, Inked Magazine hosts a contest to choose girls who campaign on social media and raise enough support to get on the magazine’s cover.
“Who will be the next tattooed model to appear on the cover of Inked Magazine and take home the grand prize of $25,000?” reads the competition entry page on inkedmag.com. “Last year, thousands of the world’s hottest tattoo models registered for their chance to be named our next cover model and be featured on the cover of the world’s number one tattoo lifestyle magazine.”
If Smith wins, she will not only win prize money, but will also fly out to a photo shoot to work with Christopher Kolk, a fashion photographer based in New York City. He takes pictures of celebrities for large media companies. Those photos will go on a two page spread in the same edition of Inked Magazine.
Smith has campaigned hard, marketing herself to the point to where she is first in her group, beating out 35 other girls vying for the same position.
In regards to ink, Smith is a tattoo addict, covering herself in designs as a reward for achieving weight loss goals.
On her left shoulder is a “beautifully done compass” she got inked when she reached her 100 pound weight loss goal. It’s a reminder to her to always stay on direction and to stay healthy.
She said 95% of her tattoos come from Onyx Tattoo of East Tawas.
“Onyx Tattoo, is hands down, my favorite shop that I have ever been to. It is so amazing to see how far the business has come from when I first walked in there, at 18 years old,” said Smith. “In 2014, I started on my sleeves and met the artist Henry. Most of the work on my body is his. I like the way his mind works. I come to him with these ideas that are up in my head, and watching him give these ideas life on my skin is an incredible process.”
To Smith, getting a tattoo is a “whole experience.” There’s a big idea she chews over in her mind while she loses weight and lives life, and when she hits a goal she shares what she wants with the artist.
“I really feel like I know everyone’s style and quality of work and I trust them enough to let them free hand draw designs right on my skin.”
Once her weight loss journey is complete, Smith plans on getting a Norse Shield Maiden Warrior on her back.
“I am really excited to start brain storming with my artist and letting him run with his imagination for it.”
Support for cover girl contestants is raised through placing votes on inkedmag.com. Girls in the running share links on their social media, and based on the amount of support they drum up, gain points based on votes from supporters. People can vote once for free daily via Facebook, or buy votes for their preferred candidate by donating to charity.
This year’s charity is MusiCares, a cause dedicated to providing services and resources for musical professionals in times of need.
MusiCares qualifies a musician as someone who has been employed in the music industry for three years or commercially released six recordings.
Those interested in showing Smith support for her campaign to be on the cover can vote via Facebook accounts at https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/kristen-smith.
If she wins this round, she will go on to a larger pool of women who have drummed support from their own online and local communities.
If she wins that round, then she and a handful of other winners are hand picked by editors of Inked Magazine.
She asks friends on Facebook to vote for her every day on the contest site.
“I really did not expect the campaign to take off at all,” said Smith. “I was in awe over the amount of people, especially women, reaching out to me over my story. It has really been so inspirational and motivating for me, trying to accomplish my goals, to have all these people send me their support and good luck throughout this process. It really started out as me just trying to get healthy for myself and my family, and turned into a whole movement that I started! It’s been so powerful and beautiful.”
Since she has a shot in the competition, Smith says she is excited to promote Oscoda and northern Michigan to a wider audience in the world.
“To bring recognition to our town would be incredible. Even to not win and just know that I was able to bring some positive recognition for tattoo artists and for anyone who supports tattooing, I think it would be cool.”
She said if she won the prize money, she would put it toward a healthy living center somewhere in the area. It would be a place people could go as a resource for becoming more fit and developing a better diet.
“It would be incredible to be able to go out and eat and get something that you know is fresh; to get something you that doesn’t have anything processed in it. It’s something that we don’t have around here.”
In addition to healthy eating, her healthy living center would offer fitness classes such as “Body Pump, Body Combat, Yoga and GRIT.”
Smith said she is working towards becoming a Les Mills Certified fitness/wellness instructor.
Smith runs a Facebook page called “Kristen’s Motivations,” which she uses to motivate 401 people as of now. She has worked with Dr. Elisabeth Wygant of Elisabeth Wygant Wellness over the summer, offering a fitness boot camp to the community.
She has also worked with Sunrise Kava Cafe, Styled by Blake and Amanda Bergeron Photography to set up community fitness for women in Iosco County.
“It really has been a whole movement. Women empowering women. And we want to see this not only this town, but the community as a whole really flourish and just be something great.”
Her advice for losing weight is not to starve oneself, but to set goals and work on personal motivation.
“To me, the right way to lose weight is by setting yourself up for success,” she said. “So many people I have met have told me about how they have either starved themselves or struggled with anorexia or bulimia over the years. I myself struggled with not wanting to eat in order to reach my weight loss goals faster. I mean how do we lose weight? We burn stored energy, right? Here is the problem with that: self-starvation not only denies the body essential nutrients that inhibit function, but it also forces the body to slow down in order to conserve energy.”
She said the last thing anyone should do is to starve oneself. Really, the main goal is to build up energy, motivation and ability.