SAND LAKE – The 21st annual Frosty Invitational Golf Outing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., on the frozen Sand Lake in National City, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
Cost is $20 per person and this year, registration is limited and it is recommended that participants sign up early. Registration fees will cover the cost to play, as well as a goody bag containing an official T-shirt and a numbered tennis ball, which is used in lieu of a golf ball.
Early registration can be done by mail. Make checks payable to Wertz Warriors Special Olympics Michigan and mail to 2305 N. Essex Rd., National City, MI 48748.
Two, nine-hole courses will be played, and each person is allowed two clubs, irons only, of which they may share with their partners.
Prizes will be awarded for longest drive competition, hole-in-one, lowest score and best non-motorized sled. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a warm-up stand will be available to take the chill off.
In addition to these events, for an extra $5, participants can join in on a game of turkey bowling, where they will have three chances to knock down as many bowling pins as possible with a turkey thrown across the frozen lake. Turkey bowling starts at 10:30 a.m. There will only be one winner, in case of a tie, each player will be in a sudden death one-throw tiebreaker for a prize for the most pins bowled over in three throws.
Also for $5 is the “Chip Challenge” where participants will chip a tennis ball through a toilet seat for points and prizes.
The golf outing is held to help raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.
Scott Bird, who started the Frosty Invitational Golf Outing 20 years ago, is again one of the event’s organizers this year.
After the games have wrapped up, giveaways and prizes will be awarded.
For more information, call 989-469-9962 or 989-469-3000.