LANSING — Blue and silver pinwheels spun in the breeze outside the State Capitol last week as more than 200 advocates for children and families spread their message about preventing child abuse and neglect.
Attendees of the 14th annual Children’s Trust Fund Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Day Rally planted the pinwheels in the ground following the event. The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention.
More than 16,000 child abuse and neglect cases were confirmed in Michigan last year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Children’s Trust Fund, housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), was established by the Michigan Legislature in 1982. It serves as a voice for Michigan’s children and families and promotes their health, safety and welfare by funding effective local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect.
“Providing support to parents is critically important in ensuring that Michigan’s children grow up safe and healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, one of the speakers at the rally. “I am proud to work with the Children’s Trust Fund to help families in local communities around the state and prevent child abuse and neglect.”
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel also was among the speakers at the rally. “At MDHHS, we continue to find and act on meaningful opportunities to invest in Michigan families and children,” she said. “We do this by working alongside not just parents and caregivers, but also other adults, communities and partners. We provide information, encourage conversations, promote positive and nurturing relationships between children and adults, and strengthen home- and community-based supports that will keep kids safe where they live, visit, play and go to school.”
Suzanne Greenberg, executive director of the Children’s Trust Fund, served as emcee. “The national symbol for child abuse and neglect prevention is the pinwheel,” Greenberg said. “It serves as an uplifting reminder of childhood and the bright futures all children deserve. Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity for you to be a positive force on behalf of the children and families in your community. No one person can do everything, but everyone can do something. And together, we can do anything!”
Other event speakers included Amy Tattrie Loepp, Children’s Trust Fund board chair; state Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac; State Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Kent County; Jason Cross, state manager for Indian Child Welfare Act Compliance and Race Equity; and Bishop Reginald Bluestein, assistant executive director of Concerned About Reaching Everyone (CARE) in Detroit. Sharon Barry of Barry County received the Inspire Award for her work to prevent child abuse and neglect. Event entertainment was provided by Lansing’s Dwight Rich School for the Arts.
The rally is one of two major Children’s Trust Fund events in April and May.
The annual Pam Posthumus Signature Auction Event is May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Breslin Center on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing to raise money to support child abuse prevention programming. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation to support the Children’s Trust Fund, visit www.michigan.gov/ctf.