OSCODA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union's 2022 scholarship application period is coming to an end. Northland will accept Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarship applications until March 1. Student member-applicants have the opportunity to win up to $10,000.00 in awards for college expenses.
"Our scholarship program is named for the late Jerry Erickson, who served as an esteemed volunteer at Northland for 46 years, said Northland Deanna Reeves, Vice President of Member Service at Northland. Education was important to Mr. Erickson, and through his legacy, we strive to help our student members reach their academic goals."
To qualify, applicants must be full-time high school or college students, hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher and be a Northland Area Federal Credit Union member in good standing. The award program includes adult students.
The scholarship selection process includes evaluation criteria including academic achievement, community service/involvement, and essay content. Members may download an application at northlandcu.com/scholarships and submit it by mail to Northland Area Federal Credit Union, Jerry Erickson Scholarship Award, at 1161 N. Bagley St. Alpena, MI 49707. For additional information, contact Alane at 989-739-1401, extension 4294.