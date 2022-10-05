BAY CITY — Boy Scout Troop 7G and Venturing Crew 7 of the Oscoda American Legion were on the road the weekend of Sept. 11. They left Oscoda on Friday afternoon and headed south to camp at the D Bar A Scout Ranch near Metamora. On Saturday they spent the day at the Henry Ford Museum of Science and Invention in Dearborn where they viewed many of the technical and historical marvels of the last 200 years. Saturday night they camped out again at the D Bar A Scout Ranch in their tents.
Sunday, Sept. 11, was planned as a special day. Scouts from all over eastern Michigan convened at the USS Edson, a 1956 retired US Navy destroyer — now a floating museum at Bay City. The mission of the Scouts was to stand vigil saluting the Star Spangled Banner on the fantail of the Edson in honor of those who perished during the assault on America in 2001. The terror attacks were before any of these Scouts were born, but they still feel the impact of that day in their daily lives.
The Scouts of Troop 7G and Crew 7 did their part in the rotation. Three Scouts at a time, they lined up, faced the fantail and saluted for three minutes each, then took their place in line to rotate back into the position of rendering honors to the flag.
The vigil lasted from 8-11 a.m. and dozens of Cubs, Scouts and Venturers participated. The mood was solemn on the deck of the retired greyhound of the sea. The Scouts took their responsibility seriously, gig lines were straight, salutes were sharp and the honors rendered were heartfelt.
At the end of the vigil, USS Edson Museum volunteer Eric Engen, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, took the Scouts on an amazing tour of the Edson. The scouts crawled into the bowels of the ship to see the bunkers where fuel oil was stored, the ammunition loaders for the three five-inch guns, the armories, machine shops, engine bays, bridge, combat control center, ship’s mess and officer’s mess, gun turrets and quarters.
Chief Engen took them everywhere and when they were done, they had an excellent concept of what a destroyer is and how it works. The Edson is the end of a long line of destroyers that were gunships. The generation that followed the Edson changed the nature of the destroyer with the advent of the missile boats.
The guns of the Edson were limited by the radar range from the mast, the next generation would be able to download images from satellites and target well beyond the radar horizon. To learn more about the destroyer gunboats, read The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors by James Hornfischer. It discusses the last naval surface action between capital ships in the history of the world — the action off Samar Island, during World War II, in April of 1945.
After the Edson tour, the Scouts headed back to Oscoda full of new found knowledge and deeply respectful of the past and the Americans who served to keep us free.
Youth interested in Scouting on the Sunrise Side can participate by joining a local Scout Unit. In Oscoda, available units include: Troop 7G for girls who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; Troop 959B for boys who have turned 11 or completed the 5th grade but are not yet 18 years old; and Crew 7 for young men and young women who have turned 14 or completed the 8th grade but are not yet 21 years old. Troop 7G and Crew 7 are chartered to Post 274 of the America Legion and meet at the Hope-St. John’s Church on 223 East Mill Street in AuSable at the Lake Huron Beach. For Troop 7G and Crew 7 contact Pete Mapes at 937-212-8435. Troop 959 is chartered to the Oscoda Methodist Church and meets at the Church at 120 West Dwight Street in Oscoda, MI on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 PM. For information about Troop 959, contact Mr. Alan Avery at 989-820-5035.