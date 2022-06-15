OSCODA — The NorthEast Michigan Rocket Association (NEMRA) will hold a model rocket launch on Saturday, June 18 in honor of Father’s day. from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Oscoda area schools athletic complex.
For people who built a rocket, they are welcome to come and launch their crafts in the sky with volunteers at NEMRA.
Class A through E engines will be provided. Feel free to contact club organizer Rick Ruth at 313-910-5809.
The club assisted Polly Masterson’s fifth grade STEM classes in building a rocket kit and flew them on June 1.
NEMRA routinely launches rockets through the summer season in conjunction with Oscoda schools. Rocket launches are a great physical activity for kids as part of the fun is chasing them across the field as they ascend after launch.