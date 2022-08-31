EAST TAWAS – BaySail is planning another series of afternoon and sunset cruises in the local area, for which the Appledore IV schooner will be returning to East Tawas.
A day sail starting at 2 p.m., as well as a sunset cruise beginning at 7:30 p.m., will be offered on both Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. All four of the events are scheduled to last two hours each.
Those from BaySail, which is headquartered in Bay City, will be docking the tall ship at the East Tawas State Harbor. Located at the end of Newman Street, near the US-23 intersection, this is also where participants will depart for their excursions.
As reported when the Appledore IV set sail from this site last year, the available slots quickly began filling up. When recently confirming the details for the 2022 events in East Tawas, BaySail Executive Director Chris Yaklin stated that the tickets continue to sell.
The cost is $55 for adults, $45 for those under the age of 18, and tickets can be purchased online at https://www.baysailbaycity.org/public-sailing/specialty-sails/.
Organizers note that dress is casual for all sails. Rubber-soled shoes are mandatory, and participants are asked to not wear heels.
Those interested in joining are invited to sit back, relax and enjoy a sail with friends and family on the picturesque Tawas Bay of Lake Huron.
Private charters are also available and, for more information, contact BaySail representatives at info@baysailbaycity.org, or by calling 989-895-5193.
Along with its Appledore V sister ship, the Appledore IV is owned and operated by the 501c3 nonprofit BaySail organization. In addition to private and public charters, these vessels are also used for educational events and sail training around the Great Lakes.