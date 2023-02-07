OSCODA – Oscoda Lions Club will be hosting its 11th Annual Souper Supper, including the traditional Richardson Elementary School Art Bowl Sale, will be held Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Oscoda High School Commons area.
The Oscoda Owls JV and Varsity basketball teams will play the Charlton Heston Academy Patriots that evening in the gym.
The Lions Club will be serving homemade soups and desserts accompanied by biscuits, crackers and beverages. The meal will cost $3 for children ages five to 12 and $5 for ages 13 and older, with a maximum charge of $20 per family.
The Richardson Elementary students’ unique handcrafted ceramic bowls will be sold during the meal with the proceeds donated to a charitable organization of the students’ choice.