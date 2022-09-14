EAST TAWAS – Huron Pines, a nonprofit organization based in Gaylord, is partnering with the City of East Tawas and the Department of Natural Resources for a community planting event near the East Tawas State Dock.
This Saturday, Sept. 17, volunteers will assist with installing nearly 1,000 native plant species to help filter stormwater runoff and protect the health of Lake Huron.
Participants are to meet at the East Tawas State Dock at 9 a.m., and the event is expected to go on until 11 a.m. Parking is available near the dock – which is located at 113 Newman St., near the US-23 intersection – and there are restrooms on site.
Support for this community planting activity is provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-Sustain Our Great Lakes Program, as well as the Consumers Energy Foundation.
For further inquiries, e-mails can be sent to samantha@huronpines.org.
Additional details about Huron Pines, which focuses on conserving and enhancing the natural resources in Northern Michigan, can be found by visiting huronpines.org.