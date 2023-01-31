OSCODA – Rick Freeman, Oscoda Township’s engineer, gave a report on numerous projects he is working on at the Jan. 23 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees. Freeman reported that work has started on cutting trees and clearing stumps for the extension of the Iosco Exploration Trail that will stretch from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park.
According to Freeman, time is of the essence because the trees need to be cut down by April 15 for the bats, and base preparation needs to be completed by April 30 for the rattle snakes. Freeman says the dates need to be met “without exception.” He added that the contractor has said the work will be completed by the deadlines.
Phase IV of the water main project has been closed out and the township should be receiving the final reimbursement within the next week. This will close out the 2021 project. The ongoing Phase III and V projects are on hold for the winter. Eighty-five percent of the property owners are expected to participate in the water project. Three hundred meters and meter pits will be ordered and should be delivered for fall hookup.
Freeman gave an update on the change orders that were addressed at the previous meeting. Change order #9 included miscellaneous repairs that needed to be made at the pump station. Change order #10 included installing a grinder station for a residence and resort across from the pump station.
Freeman also gave an update on grant applications. The RAP (Revitalization and Placemaking) grant was not funded because the township did not specifically identify match funding. The township did not score high enough to have the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funded. Freeman said the township would continue to apply for grant applications.
Awards for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Spark grants should be announced at the end of January. As previously reported, the township applied for three grants totaling $1.2 million with $1 million of the funding being earmarked for improvements to Oscoda Beach Park. An additional $100,000 was written for Ken Ratliff Park for the fishing pier, kayak launch and handicap accessibility. A $100,000 grant was written for accessible playground equipment and matting at Old Orchard Park and Foote Park. If the township is not awarded funding in the first round, there are two more funding rounds in 2023.
The township will also be asking for funding for Pump Station 8 and there are other pump stations that were not taken care of in the first round of Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) funding. Freeman recommended that the township apply for CWSRF funding for 2024.
Freeman also recommended applying for additional Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) funding for water main replacement projects, particularly on River Road. To be eligible for reimbursement, the state requires the municipality to go through a process for QVS consultant selection.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards asked Freeman about fire suppression for the Holiday Inn Express. Freeman reported that an exploratory dig had been completed to determine the availability of water pipes from Lake Street and Michigan to the hotel. Freeman said it would be $5,000 to extend the main one block. The permitting for the fire suppression system will go through Iosco County.
Trustee Steve Wusterbarth asked about dealing with the odor on the former base. He reported that he had been by the new apartment building on the base by Perimeter Road on Monday and that the smell was “potent.” Freeman said that there should be $500,000 in funds available in the CWSRF account to address the smell. He said that part of the problem was that the pipes are so large that they need to be flushed out more regularly.
Richards asked if the pipes could be slip lined to make them smaller. Freeman said that could be a possibility depending on the condition of the pipe. Freeman said it has been an issue since 2017 and that there are no absolute guarantees that the smell can be resolved.