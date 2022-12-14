OSCODA — On Dec. 1, Sacred Heart Catholic Church young people and their families served the servants — providing homemade chili with all the fixings, spicy cornbread, pumpkin bread and homemade cinnamon rolls to 25 Oscoda Township Police Department officers and Oscoda Township Fire Department firefighters.
Inside the fire station at long tables specially decorated with the thin blue line and thin red line, the men and one woman gathered to relax, break bread, make conversation and enjoy each other's company.
"We are so grateful to these public servants who maintain order, take care of the bad guys, save our homes and businesses from fire and bring to safety those stranded on the ice, open or water and so much more," said Marilyn Trumper-Samra, who teaches 6, 7 and 8th grade religious education at the parish. ''The young people were excited to have this opportunity to live out their faith, and to have a project that is meaningful, memorable makes a difference."
Oscoda Police Officer Danny Gallahar from the firefighters and police were heartened by the gesture and enjoyed the meal.
“The chili dinner was a fantastic event, which was received by a very grateful group of firemen and police. We are always humbled when the community members we serve take time to thank us,” Gallaher said.