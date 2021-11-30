WHITTEMORE – The community of Whittemore will be putting on their beloved seasonal spectacle this Saturday, Dec. 4, with the seventh annual tree lighting event.
It will be hosted downtown at the Whittemore Railroad Memorial Park, located on the corner of M-65 and North Street, and the fun will get underway starting at 5:30 p.m.
Whittemore City Clerk Carol Long says that this will include free cookies and hot chocolate, as well as visits with Santa Claus, who will be arriving with members of the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department.
Pauline Ferns, president of the Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce, adds that the children in the crowd will also be able to enter their names into a raffle drawing, for such prizes as new bicycles.
The singing of carols will also help round out the event, during which Mayor Bob Leslie will have the honor of flipping the switch to light the tree.
As reported, the tree was planted in the park ahead of the inaugural event in 2014. The annual lighting ceremony would have entered its seventh year in 2020, but it was cancelled in response to COVID-19.
Should there be inclement weather for the 2021 occasion, Long says that the other activities will be held inside the nearby Chamber hall, located at 405 E. Sherman St.
She notes that while many individuals and entities come together to make this event possible, it is officially organized by the Parks and Recreation Commission.
In conjunction with the tree lighting ceremony, specials will be served up just across the street, at Mikey’s Pizzeria. From 4-9 p.m., patrons can purchase their choice of either a ham, turkey, pizza or super sub, for $5 each, which includes chips and pop.