OSCODA – Rock n’ Roll will come to Hope St. John’s Parish on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
The congregation at the church invites the public to join them for a special worship service featuring Pastor Tom Barbret.
Pastor Tom began his musical career at the age of 12, playing dance music with his band throughout the Detroit area for weddings, parties, et cetera. But at the age of 15, he was captured by the Rock n’ Roll music of Motown.
Some years later after leaving the music business and trading it in for the pulpit, he saw the movie A Sister Act, which told the story of a Vegas performer who turned a choir of nuns into a local musical sensation by singing Christian words written to recognizable rock tunes. Pastor Tom had found a way to combine his rock n’ roll past with his pastoral ministry.
Since that time, he has written more than 60 Christian songs to tunes of popular rock songs. During the morning service, the congregation will worship with singing tunes once sung by Elvis, Neil Diamond, Peter, Paul & Mary, and even Jimmy Buffet.
The church is located at 223 E. Mill St. in Oscoda, near the beach. Assisting Pastor Tom will be Bobby Peacock on electric bass.
For more information, those at the church can be reached by calling 989-739-7785.