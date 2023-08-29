Oscoda, MI (48750)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.