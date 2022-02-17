EAST TAWAS — A critical shortage of child care workers in northern Michigan has sparked a need to actively recruit employees.
Recognizing that need, four Michigan Works! agencies across the region are partnering to host the area’s largest virtual child care job fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium, Michigan Works! 7b, Northwest Michigan Works!, and Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! are coordinating the virtual event with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Great Start to Quality.
These events are hosted on the Brazen platform, provided by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
“A strong childcare industry is key to supporting Northern Michigan’s economy,” said Alicia Wallace, Marketing Manager at Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium. “Not only do childcare programs provide rewarding jobs, but adequately-staffed childcare facilities enable working parents the ability to return to the workforce.”
“Across our entire region, childcare centers are struggling to find talent,” Wallace said. “At the same time, we know that there are high school students, college students, and adults seeking fulfilling and meaningful career opportunities in their communities. This can be a first step to achieving this goal.”
Over 20 licensed child care providers with immediate openings (from the UP to Traverse City to Alpena) are expected to participate. Many of them received funds from the Childcare Stabilization Grant program through the American Rescue Plan to hire, train and retain staff.
According to the Michigan Department of Education, as of last September there were more than 4,700 openings for full-time child care staff in Michigan, as well as a similar number of part-time openings.
Participation in the virtual job fair is limited, so job seekers are encouraged to register soon by visiting https://tinyurl.com/37mz9v7r.
According to Resource Center Director Brooke Rains, Child Care Network, “jobs at child care facilities can provide pathways to long-term careers in education and related fields.”
In addition to registering in advance, event organizers encourage interested candidates to contact their nearest Michigan Works! Office by calling 800-285-WORK to help them prepare for the virtual job fair and take advantage of other supportive services that may be available to them.
Michigan Works! Service Centers are available to work with anyone preparing for the virtual job fair, as well as other services related to career exploration and job searches. This includes professional resume development and review, virtual interviewing skills and tips, networking techniques, individual career guidance and more.