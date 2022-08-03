HARRISVILLE — The Alcona Historical Society is hosting a Family Fun Day at Sturgeon Point Lighthouse Park on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paleo Joe will be there at noon and will speak about the fossils of the Michigan Basin, and Peggy Ridgway from AuSable Valley Audubon Society will present her program "Beaches Full of Birds" at 2 p.m.
Visitors will be able to participate in a watercolor art project, learn how to skip stones, and search for Petoskey stones.
There will cake at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate Alcona Historical Society's 40 years at Sturgeon Point. The museums will be open along with the lighthouse tower to climb for a $3 charge (children must be 48 inches tall to climb the tower).
Visitors are welcome early and stay all day. See the society's website for more information by visiting www.alconahistoricalsociety.com.