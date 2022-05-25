OSCODA — On May 18 the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation (OEOF) awarded $74,960 to 27 graduating seniors at the Oscoda High School (OHS) Seniors’ Award Night.
The first OEOF scholarships were awarded in June 1993, six months after the OEOF was formed. That year four OHS graduating seniors received a total of $250.
In the 29 years that have followed the OEOF has awarded over $1 million in scholarships for graduating seniors, alumni and mini-grants to OHS staff and students. Scholarships were awarded for various criteria ranging from field of study, academic achievement, community service, native owls, to financial need. The annual scholarships are provided through partnerships with individuals, families, businesses and community organizations.
This year’s scholarship application process began in January for the students. Scholarship applications were due in March. Applicants provided information regarding their high school achievements, classes taken, community service, extra-curricular activities as well as documentation of their future plans. The Scholarships range from one to four years of schooling. Donor representatives and Foundation board members comprise the selection committees tasked with meeting to review applications and determine the winners.
Representatives from scholarships families, organizations and OEOF Board members were there to present the individual scholarships.
Scholarships Awarded:
- Rhea Amrich was awarded the Diane Pippin Memorial Scholarship and the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Lewis Axline was awarded the Oscoda Lions Scholarship and OHS All 70’s Reunion Scholarship.
- Andrew Benton was awarded the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Caitlin Berney was awarded the Oscoda Rotary Scholarship and Robert D. Hodges Memorial Scholarship.
- Ian Boboltz was awarded the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Aly Burger was awarded the Jeanne Taubitz Memorial Scholarship and the Dr. John Meyer Memorial Scholarship.
- Madison Checks was awarded the Barbara London Health Occupations Scholarship.
- Delaney Ellis was awarded the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Jamie Fletcher was awarded the Bartos Family Scholarship.
- Hunter Gerow was awarded the John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Kaylin Griggs was awarded the Ashley Scott Memorial Scholarship and the Sandra Mallak Memorial Scholarship.
- William Kopke was awarded the OHS All 70’s Reunion Scholarship and the Hedy and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship.
- Austin Morton was awarded the Robert and Marilyn Bacon Memorial Scholarship.
- Megan Myles was awarded the Diane Pippin Memorial Scholarship, the Robert G. Pack Memorial Scholarship and John and Rose Tabarco Memorial Scholarship.
- Shane Nowiski was awarded the DiLoretto Memorial Scholarship.
- Kaden Schirmer was awarded the Mary Niedergall Memorial Scholarship.
- Arieiana Sivrais was awarded the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation scholarship.
- Hallie Slick-Davis was awarded the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation scholarship.
- Daniel Snider was awarded the OHS All 70’s Reunion Scholarship and the Mark Negro Memorial Scholarship.
- Jade Stadler was awarded the Alice and Alex Family Scholarship.
- Michael Stepp was awarded the Bartos Family Scholarship.
- Kaleigh Thomas was the Hedy and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship.
- Olivia Toppi was awarded the Lorraine Firebaugh Memorial Scholarship and the Duane London Memorial Scholarship.
- Anthony Ward was awarded the David Ostrander Memorial Scholarship.
- Savahanna Webster was awarded the Oscoda Lions Scholarship, Charlotte Bollinger Science Memorial Award and Oscoda Area United Way scholarship.
- Alexandra Wilson was awarded the Linda Dean Memorial Scholarship.
- Michael Wrona was awarded the Herb Cunningham Memorial Scholarship and the Hedy and Stan Boro Vocational Scholarship.
These scholarships have all been developed and supported by generous people through community partnerships, people who want to honor someone they love and or respect or families who want to acknowledge the legacy or memory of a loved one.
Whether a scholarship is established through a family or organization the one thing we pride ourselves in is the flexibility for the people involved in creating the scholarship to have input as the type of student they are looking for.
If you are interested in a future investment check out our website www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org or our Facebook page.