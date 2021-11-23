CADILLAC – With the holidays fast approaching, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering a free Christmas Tree tag to any fourth grade student with the Every Kid Outdoors pass.
To obtain a free 4th Grade Voucher, visit the Forest Service’ Every Kid Outdoors webpage, click on “Get Your Pass” and download a voucher.
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit recreation.gov. Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Additionally, Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher holders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number (a $2.50 service fee will be applied). Trees are $5 dollars each, with a three tree limit per family.
Christmas Tree permits are also available for purchase at Supervisor’s Office and District Office locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays below:
• Supervisor’s Office in Cadillac: 1755 S. Mitchell Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.
• Cadillac/Manistee District Office: 1170 Nursery Road Wellston, MI 49689.
• Baldwin/White Cloud District Office: 650 North Michigan Ave. Baldwin, MI 49304.
• Huron Shores District Office: 5761 N. Skeel Rd. Oscoda, MI 48750.
• Mio District Office: 107 McKinley Rd. Mio, MI 48647.
“For many families, going out into the forest to find a tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition that has been carried on for generations,” says Joshua Veal, Public Affairs Officer for the Huron-Manistee National Forests. “For others, this is an opportunity to create a new tradition and discover the joy of bringing a tree home from a national forest and creating special memories.”
Families should plan carefully to ensure a safe and successful Christmas tree cutting adventure. Good planning begins with wearing warm, waterproof clothing and packing the following items:
• A handsaw or similar instrument to cut your tree.
• Pruning shears to trim low-hanging branches near the tree’s stump.
• Rope or cables to secure the tree to your vehicle.
• Food and water.
The Huron-Manistee National Forests recommend budgeting several hours to locate and cut a Christmas tree. It is also important to tell a friend or neighbor where you are going and when you will be back, and to be prepared for unplowed forest roads.
Harvesting a Christmas tree from the Huron-Manistee National Forests can be great fun if done responsibly. Individuals who purchase a Christmas tree tag should adhere to the following guidelines:
• Harvest trees only on National Forest System lands that are open for cutting.
• Cut only conifers that are less than 20 feet tall.
• Ensure that stumps are less than six inches tall.
• Cut trees for personal use only.
• Attach a valid Christmas tree tag to each tree before removing it from the site at which it was cut.
• Keep the tag attached to trees in transit.
To prolong the life of a Christmas tree harvested from National Forest System lands, cut the bottom inch from the trunk before placing it in a stand. Christmas trees should be watered daily and kept away from heat sources such as vents and fireplaces.