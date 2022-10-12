OSCODA — The Rotary club has done some cleaning for Oscoda recently.
Saturday, Sept. 24, the Oscoda Rotary participated in the Semi-annual pickup of trash from their adopted section of US-23, as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
Adult Rotarians volunteered alongside young members of the Interact club, which is Rotary for High Schoolers.
“They enjoy community projects and coming out with us. Interacting with the environment is a thing we encourage,” said Rick Ruth of the Rotary.
After all trash was picked up, they left the bags on the side of the road for the State of Michigan to pick up and count to get trash statistics.
US-23 isn’t the only road the Rotary cleans up. Sometimes, they pick a road on earth day. Ruth thinks they may do a section of River road for that day next year.
The Downtown Beautification Committee is not officially part of the Rotary, but a lot of their volunteers overlap. Oscoda residents can see the fruits of their labor as festive cornstalks are wrapped around light poles and fun little scarecrows stand on the grass. Pumpkins dot the landscape, giving the town a splash of orange.
For those who want to get involved with community beautification, visit oscodarotary.org.