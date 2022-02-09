OSCODA — The Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation recently announced scholarships for graduating seniors of Oscoda High School and Oscoda students attending the Iosco Alternative Education Academy.
The Foundation has a number of different scholarships for a variety of careers and interests of students. They have scholarships for students going into vocational/technical careers, such as building trades, mechanics, electronics; education careers; health occupations; sciences and political science, just to name few.
There are also scholarships based on need, and interests of the students, such as athletes, students who are native “Owls” and have attended OAS since kindergarten, and community service.
In essence they have something for everyone. Last year they awarded over $70,000 to 20 students. They are hoping for more students to apply this year. As an incentive to get more students to apply, those who do submit a completed application will receive a free gas card or restaurant gift certificate to a locally owned business.
Scholarships are available at their website www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org and all applications are submitted through the website. The general Scholarship application applies for over a dozen different scholarships, including those with specific career interests.
The John and Rose Tabarco scholarship application is for the top 20% of the graduating class and may have funds for multiple years. The Ashley Scott/Diana Pippin scholarship application is geared more for athletes.
The OEOF encourages all seniors or students attending alternative education to complete the general application and/or all of the applications if they meet the specific criteria.
The website has a lengthy list of over 20 different scholarships and a description of each one on the Scholarship page of the website. And the application deadline of March 17, 2022. Completed applications must be submitted electronically through the website www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org. The Foundation scholarship committee will review every application and awardees will be notified in May.
If you have any questions about these applications or our scholarship process, please email oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com or you can message their Facebook page.
Students enrolled in the Middle College Program should apply for scholarships during their Senior Year, their fourth year of High School. Middle College Students awarded a scholarship, payment will be available after completion of the Middle College Program and after their first semester of college.