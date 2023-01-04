OSCODA — In 1996, Drew Forester and his friends graduated from Oscoda High School. In 2006, they returned for their 10-year high school reunion. Sixteen years later, Ants Marching, Casey Kilmer’s second novel, recounts the events that led to bonding between the friends from childhood to high school graduation and what keeps them bonded as adults, although they have gone down very different paths.
The novel, which is a fun, easy and quick read, provides several opportunities to laugh out loud. Locals will recognize references to local Oscoda mainstays such as the jukebox at The Office, where the group goes to play pool and Wiltse’s, where the high school reunion takes place.
The novel is told from the perspective of Drew Forester, the main character. Ten years after high school graduation Drew is single and works in downtown Chicago for Wrigley in the advertising department where he works on chewing gum ads.
The novel focuses on the events of the reunion weekend and the complicated relationships between the friends. Through stories from Drew’s childhood, the author provides background information on each of the friends who attend.
Anyone who has participated in a late night football game, had the police show up unexpectedly, had a party while their parents were out of town or who suffered through unrequited love in junior high or high school, will find Ants Marching to be relatable.
For baby boomers the book will feel reminiscent of The Big Chill, with the friends getting together for a much happier occasion.
Ants Marching is likely a reference to the Dave Matthews song of the same name that was released in September 1995, the beginning of the friends’ senior year.
Kilmer credits Mary Reitler for the historic accuracy of the novel.
Kilmer currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee and is employed as a marketing/communications manager at Nissan Motor Corporation. His first book WonderNugget, was the first in the Drew Forester series. Kilmer was the recipient of The Alexander/Hodges Scholarship from the Oscoda Education Foundation.