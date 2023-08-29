HARRISVILLE – Harrisville State Park will hold its 14th annual Hunters Safety Education and International Bow Education Program (IBEP) Sept. 9-10.
This course offers both classroom and hands on safety on various hunting techniques.
Saturday’s class on Sept. 9 will be at St. Anne’s Catholic Church Hall, located at 116 S. State St. (US-23), Harrisville, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m,
Sunday’s field day, on Sept. 10, with a passing score of 80% or better from Saturday’s class, will be held at Harrisville State Park, located at 248 State Park Road, Harrisville, a ½ mile south of the M-72/US-23 intersection/stop light, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pre-registration for the class is required. Internet testers and walk-ins will not be allowed.
To register for the two-day class, go to the DNR website: www.michigan.gov/dnr, click on events to find Harrisville State Park - Annual Hunter Education Weekend
If you have any questions, contact Colleen Higgins at Harrisville State Park, 989-724-5126, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m, to 4:30 p.m.
Campsites are available for the weekend, and reservations can be made online at www.midnrreservations.com, or by calling 800-447-2757. Every vehicle entering the park must have a valid recreation passport on the vehicle.