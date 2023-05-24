OSCODA – Oscoda couple Fred and Shirley Briggs are celebrating 65 years together.
Fred met Shirley Mae Nagy after he returned from his service in the Army in 1956 through one of his younger sisters. After a period of just hanging around the group of friends, they started going out when Shirley turned 15 and was allowed to date.
After Shirley turned 16 they headed to Dearborn on May 23, 1958 and were married by Mayor Orville L. Hubbard. Their ceremony was followed by a trip to Chicago so Fred could attend a friend’s wedding. After that the couple headed up the west side of Michigan for brief honeymoon enjoying Sleeping Bear Dunes. They returned home to Detroit where Fred was working for Michigan Bell Telephone Co.
In 1969, the couple and their two children, Laura and Tani, moved to Oscoda where Shirley helped her mother run the Northern Traveler Motel eventually going to work as a school bus driver for the Oscoda school system.
Fred and Shirley began building their home on Van Etten Lake in 1969 completing construction in 1971. Fred retired in 1995 and Shirley followed in 1999.
They both love the lake life and have spent time with their varied interests. Fred loves woodworking and model boat building. Shirley was well known for many years as an animal rehabber. She is involved with two different singing groups and keeps a very well tended yard.
When asked about the secret to a long happy marriage, Shirley says partly love and the rest is a mystery. The couple plan on celebrating with a family dinner and hope to take a trip to parts unknown sometime this year.