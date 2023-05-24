Shirley and Fred Briggs

OSCODA – Oscoda couple Fred and Shirley Briggs are celebrating 65 years together.

Fred met Shirley Mae Nagy after he returned from his service in the Army in 1956 through one of his younger sisters. After a period of just hanging around the group of friends, they started going out when Shirley turned 15 and was allowed to date.