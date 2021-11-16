OSCODA – One area in Oscoda Township which has been significantly impacted by the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), is Clark’s Marsh.
As part of the Nov. 3 community meeting hosted by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) – regarding the WAFB/Oscoda Area PFAS environmental investigation – Clark’s Marsh-related updates were provided by Dr. Wes Flynn of Purdue University, as well as Aquatic Biologist Lee Schoen of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Flynn was introduced by Senior Water Policy Advisor for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Dr. Tammy Newcomb, who said it was about 1½ years ago when the DNR began the project with Purdue.
She remarked that the university was an excellent candidate, when the DNR was seeking proposals for the study, as those from Purdue already had some work completed in Clark’s Marsh.
According to Newcomb, the study will help inform the DNR with other areas around the state. “And their final report will be due to us in December this year. And so they’ll be back to present the results of their study to all of you.”
Flynn – of Purdue’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources – shared some of the details so far from the Clark’s Marsh study, which is entitled, “Quantifying the Distribution, Movement, and Ecological Risk of [PFAS] in an Impacted Wetland Ecosystem.”
He explained that they are trying to get a handle on how PFAS, “which are quite a few different chemicals,” are moving around the aquatic ecosystem at the marsh.
Flynn says that those involved in the collaborative project have a lot of expertise in such areas as aquatic ecology, toxicology and environmental chemistry. More recently, this has entailed a lot of experience with PFAS – particularly, looking at the toxicity of different PFAS chemicals associated with aqueous film forming foams on amphibians.
To do that, he says there have been all kinds of laboratory studies to see how these chemicals can affect amphibians, which helps to give a better idea of the potential consequences of PFAS in the environment.
“So as I’m sure you know, PFAS seem to end up in surface water and wildlife a lot,” Flynn said, noting that these chemicals can impact the growth, development, immune function and thyroid function of wildlife and other organisms.
“But assessing the risk that’s posed by these chemicals associated with environmental exposure is challenging, one, because the toxicity data are very limited,” he said. Also, there isn’t much data on how PFAS are moving and accumulating in wildlife.
When showing an aerial image of WAFB and the marsh, Flynn said it was a great place to conduct this case study because it is restricted mostly to PFAS for contaminants. Further, it’s a complex mixture and it’s really characterized by high levels of one type of PFAS – perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) – in the wetland. “And we were really interested in how this is affecting the aquatic food web.”
He displayed a sort of conceptual model of an aquatic food web, starting with algae and plants. This is followed by the primary consumers, such as tadpoles, which feed on the plants; then secondary consumers, such as the crayfish which may eat the tadpoles. At the top are some apex-level predators, including game fish.
Flynn said the team was looking to understand how all of these organisms get exposed to PFAS, which is in some type of equilibrium between the water – “dissolved in the water” – and bound to the sediment.
“So one of the primary ways, when we think about the toxicity of chemicals that are aquatic, is that they do get exposed directly through the water, and that’s what these solid arrows are showing in this food web,” he said of the image, which accompanies this story.
All of the organisms get exposed similarly through the water; however, the dotted lines of the food web connecting the different components show these dietary linkages. “So this is a network and these things are not isolated. So they’re connected mostly by who eats who,” Flynn said.
“And so the PFAS, via the water, end up in this algae,” he went on. When a tadpole, then, consumes that algae, it gets a little more PFAS. This will continue when a crayfish eats that tadpole, and then when a game fish eats that crayfish. “And if we have chemicals that bioaccumulate, you can have the chemicals accumulate to much higher levels as you go up with these trophic levels.”
He said the idea is that if these chemicals bioaccumulate, the expectation is that the exposure risk increases with trophic level – with the highest order of consumers, say, a bass or snapping turtle, having the highest exposure risk.
Flynn noted that it’s tricky when trying to get a handle on what the real ecological risk of these chemicals are in an aquatic environment. “And so this project is really trying to get a chunk of that puzzle. The main goals were to, one, determine where PFAS are accumulating in this aquatic food web; secondly, quantify which PFAS in particular are accumulating in the food web.”
Therefore, the team from Purdue has been looking at about 24 different PFAS chemicals. “And they don’t all behave the same,” he pointed out. “So we want to identify which ones are maybe especially important, and are they the same across all these species.”
Another goal of the study is to identify potential sources of PFAS transfer from the aquatic to the terrestrial ecosystem. “And this is more just from a pilot data standpoint; seeing if we can get any ideas of potential sources there,” Flynn said.
“Our approach was pretty straightforward,” he continued, noting that researchers collected water, sediment, plants and wildlife, via such methods as dip nets, minnow traps and hoop nets.
“And we sampled these organisms across this gradient,” he said, showing a figure of the three sites where collections were taken. Sites A and B are deemed as primary targets, while Site C involves preliminary sampling.
When looking at the PFAS gradient, from the airport runway down, it goes from higher PFAS concentrations to lower.
Flynn shared charts of these areas, which show the distribution of the number of samples at each site. For example, there have been 33 samples of invertebrates from Site A, 40 from Site B and three from Site C.
“So we have pretty solid representation of plants, invertebrates, amphibians and fish. That third site, that’s a lot further down, has much lower concentrations,” he said, advising that they don’t have quite as thorough sampling there. It was also much more difficult to get animals, as it turned out.
“So we sampled across these three different areas and, in addition to quantifying PFAS, we also looked at stable isotope composition of these organisms, to get an idea of who’s eating who and where are these organisms located trophically,” Flynn said.
Researchers observed the accumulation of 24 PFAS, and he noted that this data is assisting with the creation of statistical and conceptual models, to get a better grasp on what’s exactly happening.
According to Flynn, all of the sampling is done. Nearly all of the PFAS quantification is complete, as well, except for a handful of samples which they are waiting on from the chemical lab.
He added that all of the stable isotope quantification is done and this data is back, and that the conceptual model development has also been completed.
What’s ongoing, Flynn said, is refinement of the food web model – to incorporate the PFAS data into that – as well as obtaining estimates for the bioaccumulation factors, biomagnification factors and trophic magnification factors, to understand how each of the 24 PFAS have the potential to accrue, moving through the food web.
The last steps entail Purdue’s final report that will be submitted to the DNR, plus one or more publications which will come out of this study and end up in the peer review of literature.
As for the deliverables, Flynn said that once they have these results in hand, they will be able to determine how PFAS accumulation differs among species and along the concentration gradient of the three marsh sites. The team will also try to identify if there are any specific chemicals or species of concern.
Further, the deliverables will include estimates of major sources of PFAS exposure and accumulation in the food web; developing tools to facilitate long-term monitoring efforts, at Clark’s Marsh and elsewhere; and providing stakeholders with some recommendations based on the data for what’s going on in the food web.
Flynn said they really think this is going to improve the understanding of how PFAS behave in these food webs, and provide some preliminary results on potential ways that these PFAS can transfer between, say, an aquatic and terrestrial food web – “which is a concern all over the place.”
During the question-and-answer period, one participant asked if Flynn could provide any of the research results. The meeting goer also wondered what PFAS are the most serious, and in which species.
Flynn said he will be able to give a better idea of that by the end of the year, at least as far as what’s accumulating and where. “But in terms of what’s most serious for what species, is also kind of a toxicological question, that this study itself can’t necessarily answer.”
He said it would require the results of a study such as that conducted by Purdue University, knowing how those PFAS accumulate in the environment, to be paired with a targeted toxicological investigation someone might perform on a certain fish or invertebrate species, for instance.
“I don’t have much to report on that at the moment, but hopefully in the next month and a half, that will be out there,” he noted.
In somewhat related topics, Schoen’s presentation highlighted the statewide sediment research which is taking place, revolving around PFAS.
The big takeaway for him, he said, is that researchers have recognized the potential significance of multiple environmental media as possible pathways into the aquatic environment.
For example, it has been determined that long-chain compounds, such as PFOS, tend to bind to biosolids from wastewater treatment plants. This has resulted in some work by EGLE and other organizations, on the use of carbon activated treatment technologies to limit the entry of PFAS into biosolids, and consequently, aquatic environments.
Schoen said that sediments represent another potential area of research, because they typically have a high affinity for organic contaminants or metals, PCBs and other things of that nature. Therefore, PFAS may be present within sediments, with potential adverse effects to the aquatic environment.
He said that a key question is, if PFAS are present within sediments, are they functioning as a “sink?” In other words, are PFAS just chemically binding to sediments and getting buried, or are sediments representing a potential source of transport through a re-suspension during flood events or physical/chemical weathering and, potentially, biological uptake?
“And besides being a sink or source, there’s also potential for PFAS within sediments to be directly toxic to the organisms living in those sediments,” he said.
To evaluate the potential for sediment contaminants to be toxic to benthic organisms, EGLE usually references the Sediment Ecological Screening Values.
“These are not actually water quality standards. These are more of screening values, and so we use these to evaluate ecological risk and the potential for impact to organisms living within sediments,” Schoen explained. “And they really are used to guide further testing.” So, if these chemicals are elevated within sediments, EGLE may recommend sediment toxicity testing to truly determine if they are representing a risk to the sediment-dwelling, bottom-feeding organisms.
EGLE pulls these values from their own dredge policy – WRD-048: Sediment Testing for Dredging Projects – Schoen said. “We also draw values from the EPA, as well as primary literature.”
He displayed a table of the sediment screening values for such typical contaminants as metals and dioxins. However, “we currently do not have sediment screening values for any of the PFAS compounds.” A recent focus, then, has been on other environmental media, besides water. This includes sediments and their potential role as a source of PFAS.
“So therefore, our division is working with a contractor – Great Lakes Environmental Center, out of Traverse City – this field season, to investigate PFAS within sediments,” Schoen said.
The primary goals of the study plans for 2021 are, one, to evaluate if PFAS within sediments are toxic to the benthic organisms. And two, to look at sediment and determine if this can be a source of PFAS to aquatic food webs.
Schoen pointed out that benthic organisms are those which dwell at or near the sediment surface, such as mussels, crayfish, midges and so on.
With goal number one, evaluating if sediments within PFAS are toxic to the sediment-dwelling aquatic life, he said that EGLE is going to be collecting sediments from six locations across the state.
Along with Clark’s Marsh, the sites consist of the Rogue River, Fort Gratiot area, Huron River/Norton Creek, Helmer Creek and Pigeon River.
“Each of these locations will have an upstream reference, up above the source of contamination, for a total of 12 locations,” Schoen continued.
“And we were actually out sampling two weeks ago for this project,” he said, while showing a photo of Clark’s Marsh.
Water samples are being collected first, followed by sediment, both of which will be analyzed for PFAS. Also to be examined are the analytes from WRD-048, such as metals and PCBs.
Schoen says they will be going a step further, as well, by looking at such items as pH and how acidic the sediment is, cation exchange capacity, total organic carbon, magnesium, calcium and grain size/how small the particles are which make up that sediment. “And the reason we’re looking at all of these additional physical attributes of the sediment, is to figure out how they impact how PFAS is binding within sediment.”
Some research suggests that smaller grain size sediments, as well as sediments with high organic carbon, preferentially bind to PFAS; whereas, porous sediments don’t tend to bind up the PFAS, he elaborated. “So we’ll be evaluating this as part of this project.”
Once the contractor collects the samples, they are taken to a toxicology lab. Both 10-day acute and 28-day chronic toxicity tests are being run on Hyalella azteca, a small organism resembling a shrimp. The chronic toxicity evaluation measures survival, growth and biomass.
The other organism which toxicity tests are being performed on – 10-day acute and 20-day chronic – is the bloodworm.
A 28-day biouptake toxicity test is also being done with Lumbriculus variegatus, a segmented worm, to see if it picks up PFOS into its tissues over the course of 28 days.
Schoen then summarized the second goal, which is limited to the Huron River watershed. “So it is going to include Kent Lake, which is our investigation area, as well as Proud Lake, which is our upstream reference, or, control area.”
*Note: This is the first of a two-part story. Other items discussed during the MPART meeting, including miscellaneous sampling updates, will be shared in a future edition of this publication.