OSCODA — After several months of extending the contract for Northern Assessing, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal for assessing services from Berg Assessing and Consulting, Inc. at their regular Oct. 10 meeting. The contract was approved for $144,752.40 to be paid in monthly installments of $12,062.70. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.

Allan Berg was in the audience to address any questions the trustees had. Berg reported that he currently works with 26 municipalities and has 22 years of experience serving clients throughout the east side of the state. Berg is a Level 4 Assessor and has a master’s degree. He noted that his staff are content experts.

