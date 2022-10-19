OSCODA — After several months of extending the contract for Northern Assessing, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal for assessing services from Berg Assessing and Consulting, Inc. at their regular Oct. 10 meeting. The contract was approved for $144,752.40 to be paid in monthly installments of $12,062.70. Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton, support from Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
Allan Berg was in the audience to address any questions the trustees had. Berg reported that he currently works with 26 municipalities and has 22 years of experience serving clients throughout the east side of the state. Berg is a Level 4 Assessor and has a master’s degree. He noted that his staff are content experts.
Berg’s services are provided remotely from the office in Rogers City. They do not provide onsite services. However, if the need arises, Berg said they would be willing to be onsite on an appointment only, as-needed basis. He noted that he has only had to meet with a member of the public once, that most issues can be handled over the phone.
Berg said that he has 10 staff in his office who are able to answer questions via phone and e-mail, typically on the same day. All of the records they have for townships are digital.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked about obstacles providing remote services. Berg responded that people are wanting instant services which are not possible when research needs to be done. Berg noted that everything is available digitally. He noted that there is a supply and demand issue, with more assessors exiting versus entering the field.
Spencer asked how documents would be entered into digital form. Berg said they would keep the scanned digital copies on their servers and the township would no longer have paper copies. He said they very rarely need to access paper copies.
Trustee Tim Cummings asked Nancy Schwickert with Northern Assessing, how much of the paperwork in the filing cabinets at the township has been digitized.
“Not a lot,” Schwickert responded. Adding they “haven’t gotten very far” with scanning in documents that go back to 1978. Cummings noted that there is a gap between what Berg needs and what has been scanned. He recommended that Berg contact Helen Dix rather than the superintendent’s office.
Berg said that he is forward thinking. He has taken over lots of municipalities where they didn’t have any documents to pass on to him. Berg noted that the deeds are accessible on line and other documents are mailed or accessible from the township.
“We’re pretty unique in what we do,” Berg said noting that they have a staff of 10, larger than most counties. He owns a 5,000 square foot building with 25 offices so there is room for expansion.
Schwickert said deeds could be accessed through the Register of Deeds. She added that she rarely has to pull hard copies of documents.
Palmer asked if staff would be available during the board of review decision making process. Berg said that staff would be available during the process.
McGuire asked about paperwork that the clerk’s office is responsible for providing to the state. Berg said that his company prepares a draft and that there would not be an additional charge to do so.
Supervisor Ann Richards asked how Oscoda Township compares in size to the other municipalities that Berg serves. Berg said that Oscoda would be the largest by a small percentage.
The board had postponed making a decision on the proposal at their Sept. 26 meeting. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth had asked that Berg and Schwickert both attend the Oct. 10 board meeting before making a decision on the contract.
At the Sept. 26 meeting, Treasurer Jaimie McGuire had asked how the new contract compares to the current contract with Northern Assessing. According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, Northern currently charges the township $15,000 per month, or $180,000 annually. However, that includes all of the extra fees. Kline estimated that Berg would end up costing the township an additional $12,000 annually but she noted that was a guess on her part.
In a related matter, trustees discussed hiring Helen Dix who has been with the township in the assessor’s office for over 20 years. Kline proposed that Dix be hired as an administrative services specialist to retain her as a “face in the office” and float position. Dix would be responsible for greeting and directing the public, answering phones, general reception duties, elections help, including but not limited to processing of absentee ballots, providing minimal coverage for offices out with unexpected illness, providing an onsite presence for a newly added remote assessing service, change of address forms, PREs, and Veteran’s exemptions. She would also assist with special projects and other clerical duties. Dix would report to Kline.
Richards asked about salary. Kline said she would rather not discuss salary. Cummings asked if Kline had discussed salary with the clerk. Sutton asked if the board wanted to count years of service working for Northern Assessing in determining her salary. Cummings thought the board should include the 20 years of experience.
McGuire expressed concerns about having enough work for year-round full-time employment. She also asked where the funding would come from and how benefits would be paid. Richards said she can’t make an informed decision without a clear job description. She suggested forming a subcommittee that come back with recommendations to the board.
Motion to form a committee by Spencer, support from Richards, passed unanimously. Sutton, Wusterbarth, McGuire and Kline will serve on the committee.
Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis was in attendance at the Sept. 26 meeting to answer any questions the trustees had. Plainfield Township has been using Berg Assessing and Consulting for the past year. Berg is also the assessor for Baldwin Township.
At the previous meeting, McGuire expressed concerns about Veterans not being able to bring in their paperwork to the township office. At that point the trustees discussed keeping Dix, as a floater that could help out the clerk, treasurer and other areas on an as needed basis.
McGuire said she thought there were going to be a lot of unhappy people if they couldn’t talk to someone in person. Lewis said that it was a learning curve for the people in his township. He added that Berg is proactive and sends forms out so that Veterans know what they need to do. Lewis added that in Plainfield Township change of address is handled in the office and mailed to Berg on a weekly basis.
Spencer asked that the policies and procedures be updated to reflect that the assessor will no longer be on site at the township hall.