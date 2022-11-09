TAWAS CITY — Iosco County officials believe that Consumers Energy, the area’s local electricity provider, should fund an independent consultant to assess the true economic and environmental impacts the closure of the AuSable River’s five hydroelectrical dams could bring on the region. This is even if grants to do such a study are not made available.
The resolution was adopted unanimously during the Nov. 2 Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting after discussion. Commissioner Terry Dutcher cast the motion to adopt the resolution, with Commissioner James Miner seconding the motion. It passed with a 5-0 vote.
Commissioners believe, as outlined in the resolution, that the dam closures would “also have significant environmental impacts, which also cannot be quantified due to the lack of a comprehensive, professional, independent report on the impact” of the closure as a rationale for the study.
Recently Consumers Energy officials have held a number of public meetings discussing the possibility of shutting down and even removing dam structures along the AuSable River, and other hydro dam locations in the state, as licenses for the operations from the Michigan Public Service Commission are set to expire.
“We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations for the power company. “We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities.”
“We are keenly aware dams have great significant impacts for local communities and impact recreation for Michigan residents and visitors statewide.
Officials, members of the public, and others have noted that the potential removal of the dams could have huge economic impacts on Iosco County’s economy and the environment.
Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Sobolewski said that four of the 13 dams — Foote, Cooke, Loud and Five Channels dams — are in Iosco County, and that she and others in the county have been working with other counties that could be impacted with dam closures to seek funding for an economic impact study. Two other dams are on the AuSable River system, including the Mio and Alcona dams.
“The Allegan County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution seeking funding for an economic impact study, they’re trying to get grants,” she said. “But personally, people feel that Consumers Energy should fund those studies. This resolution doesn’t say that we only want funding from one source, but we are asking Consumers Energy to fund an environmental impact study prior to making their decision. This is what we think they should do.”
Soboleski said Allegan County has been leading the charge to get an impact study done on the possible closure of the damns. She said that state Rep. Sue Allor’s office has called Iosco County and wanted to know about bunch of things about the effort.
Dutcher said that his contacts with Alcona County, which has the Alcona Dam near Glennie, would like to be copied on anything that is requested from Consumers Energy.
Miner asked for clarifications on what Allegan County wanted. Soboleski said their resolution sought funding from the Michigan Economic Development Commission to fund a study, but also asked that Consumers Energy fund the study themselves.
“It would be funding to fund the actual study, and it may happen, and we say in the resolution that any funding we can find we will use, but personally I think the best bet is to push Consumers Energy to do it themselves, they created this environment, they benefited from the public resources for more than 100 years,” she said.
Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that although Allegan County has one operational hydroelectrical dam, it creates a Lake Allegan, which has a huge housing development project on it.
“It looks like the Lake Allegan Association are going to be the head people on this,” O’Farrell said. “There are 13 total dams in the Consumers Energy system, but they have made a decision to update one of them already.”
Dutcher said that he knows that Consumers Energy is trying to get the dam in Boyne City relicensed.
“And if they can get it licensed it will give them data, criteria and other information on the refurbishment and relicensing costs,” he said.
That information, Dutcher said, could impact how much it would cost, and whether the other dams could be closed, in his estimation. After discussion, Dutcher cast a motion to adopt the resolution with Miner seconding the motion. The motion passed 5-0.