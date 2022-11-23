OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees completed the first read of the Commercial Marihuana Facilities Ordinance amendments at their regular Nov. 14 meeting. According to a memo by Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, the ordinance was approved by the Planning Commission and the Township Board in 2021.
Vallette reported that the Corridor Business District (CBD) has been finalized and that needed to be added to allow zoning districts for Adult Use Retailers. The Corridor Business District replaces most of the previous B-2 Zoning, however, according to Vallette there are still some B-2 parcels on the north end of town.
Motion by Clerk Josh Sutton to approve the amendments to the ordinance and move the ordinance to the Nov. 28 meeting for a second reading. Support from Trustee Josh Spencer, passed unanimously.
Vallette reported that while the township’s attorney was reviewing the Zoning District addition to the Ordinance, she found quite a bit of language that needed to be updated.
Vallette asked the township board to accept the amendments and recommend the ordinance for a second and final read at the board’s Nov. 28 meeting.
The ordinance addresses the number of marijuana growers, provisioning centers, processors and transporters that are allowed in the township. The ordinance does not allow for a designated consumption establishment.