OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees completed the first read of the Commercial Marihuana Facilities Ordinance amendments at their regular Nov. 14 meeting. According to a memo by Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, the ordinance was approved by the Planning Commission and the Township Board in 2021.

Vallette reported that the Corridor Business District (CBD) has been finalized and that needed to be added to allow zoning districts for Adult Use Retailers. The Corridor Business District replaces most of the previous B-2 Zoning, however, according to Vallette there are still some B-2 parcels on the north end of town.

