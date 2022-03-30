LANSING – Senate Bill (SB) 565 was passed by the Michigan House on March 24, garnering praise from a number of organizations and individuals. What may be especially noteworthy to those in the local area, is that Oscoda Township is scheduled to receive $8.58 million for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remediation.
The Michigan League of Conservation Voters (LCV) refers to this budget deal as a massive win for our water, health and infrastructure. SB 565 is a major supplemental budget bill that will dedicate several billions of dollars to clean up and protect water, fund state and local parks, repair roads and bridges, remove lead pipes and more.
“This bipartisan bill represents the single-greatest investment in our history toward protecting our water and addressing critical drinking water contamination that is threatening the health of communities across the state,” said Michigan LCV Executive Director Lisa Wozniak. “This transformational investment demonstrates yet again that protecting our water is not a partisan issue, and ensuring all Michiganders – urban, suburban and rural – have access to clean, safe drinking water is paramount to our future. We applaud lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for standing up for our water.”
According to the LCV, the bill incorporates a number of priorities, including the following:
- $515 million for wastewater and stormwater upgrades.
- $750 million for drinking water infrastructure improvement projects.
- $50 million for drinking water filters in schools and childcare facilities.
- $88.2 million to address emerging contaminants, such as toxic PFAS contaminants in storm and wastewater.
- $35 million to address failing septic systems.
- $15 million for cleaning up an old paper mill contaminated by PFAS in Muskegon County.
- $8.6 million to clean up PFAS and other contaminants in Iosco County.
- $138.8 million to replace lead service lines, including $45 million in Benton Harbor and $75 million in Detroit.
- $50 million for energy efficiency, health and safety improvements in low-income housing.
- $25 million for electric vehicle industry support and pilot programs.
- $450 million for local and state parks and trails.
Also in support of the historic House infrastructure plan, is State Representative Sue Allor (R-Wolverine), who pointed out the nearly $8.6 million in funding for Oscoda Township.
“Oscoda is considered ground-zero when it comes to PFAS contamination in our state,” she said. “PFAS are extremely dangerous, man-made chemicals that have been contaminating this area for years now. Over the past five years, one of my top priorities has been to ensure people in that area had access to clean water. This much needed funding will help local government in connecting homes to a clean, reliable water source.”
As has been reported in this publication, areas in and around the Oscoda community have been affected by PFAS contamination, particularly the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. This has resulted in Do Not Eat advisories for certain fish and wildlife; notices being posted to avoid foam in water bodies, since the testing of some of these events have shown high levels of PFAS; and years of residents calling for greater remediation efforts.
As noted by Allor, other components of the $4.8 billion plan include the items listed below.
- Safe, clean drinking water: A nearly $2 billion investment will help provide safe drinking water and “clean water” grants in Michigan communities – combatting PFAS, replacing lead pipes and improving sewer systems.
- Dam safety: More than $300 million will help upgrade aging and obsolete facilities, with about $200 million headed specifically to the Midland and Gladwin county dams that failed in May 2020.
- Road and bridge repairs: More than $380 million will assist state and local projects across Michigan. Additional resources will support airports and other transportation projects.
- Technology and energy: A $250 million investment will boost access to the broadband internet needed for work, school and everyday life.
- Community support and development: Local communities would receive $322 million in COVID relief and $46 million to protect against falling revenue that impacts critical local services.
“As I approach the end of my time in the Michigan House of Representatives, I am glad to see yet another one of my priorities accomplished,” Allor said. “There is still work to be done, and I hope to tackle that in the upcoming budget.”
The Michigan League for Public Policy issued a statement upon the Legislature’s passage of SB 565, as well, which they say provides state and federal funding to make historic investments in residents and communities’ pressing needs. This includes updating crisis-level water infrastructure in Benton Harbor and other communities; implementing “filter first” protections for school drinking water; putting money into the Housing and Community Development Fund, the state eviction diversion program and efforts to repair and refurbish existing homes; and working to make reliable internet available to all residents, regardless of where they live or how much money they make.
“We appreciate the commitment and all the work behind the scenes to reach this agreement and release this vital funding. This is exactly what this federal money was intended for, to address the crises facing Michiganders and our communities while also making one-time investments that can permanently transform our infrastructure, our lives and our future,” stated Monique Stanton, president and CEO of the nonprofit Michigan League for Public Policy.
“This legislation rightfully recognizes the individual and collective needs of our communities, addressing immediate crises and preventing future ones around the state and directing funding to residents and communities with the greatest current challenges,” she continued.
“Throughout the pandemic and before it, the League has been advocating for affordable, accessible housing, improved broadband access, and safer water infrastructure as ways to make Michigan a better place for all residents now and in the future,” Stanton advised. “And these represent many of the areas of investment in today’s deal. Today’s agreement shows yet again that policymakers can find common ground, even amidst contention and political tension, and that all of Michigan reaps the benefits when they do. We hope this compromise can serve as inspiration for continued collaboration on additional, equally historic supplemental funding and a 2023 state budget that works for everyone.”
To learn more about the plan, go to www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(ohezogbt2lsse5jfju1pjbky))/mileg.aspx?page=home and type “0565” into the “Michigan Bill Search” section.