OSCODA – After having seen Veterans honored in other towns, Rebecca Schirrick was excited that Oscoda Township was going to display banners throughout the downtown area.

When given the opportunity, she was one of the first to purchase two banners, one to honor her uncle, Jesse Fairless, and a second one to honor Patrick Keliher, who was her mom’s boyfriend when she was young. Both young men served and were killed in the Korean War.

Tags