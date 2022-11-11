OSCODA – Voters within the Oscoda Area Schools district voted in the Nov. 8 general election to seat three school board members in seats to serve six-year terms.
Four were running for those three seats, including two school board incumbents who ran for reelection, Board Members William Gaines and Tony Ommani. But only one was selected, Gaines, by voters to retain their seat on the school board.
The two new challengers to the board who were elected were Kathy Kent and Sharon Savage. Oscoda voters could select three on the ballot from the group of four. Kent and Savage will begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Iosco County Clerk’s office.
The voting totals, which included some precincts in Alcona County — as the Oscoda Area Schools district goes into some areas of Alcona County — showed that Kent netted the most overall votes in the race, with 2,700 votes. She also received the most from Iosco County voters with 2,013 total votes from precincts in Iosco County.
Those precincts include Oscoda Township’s four voting precincts, and Wilber and AuSable Township’s voting precincts. She earned 687 votes from Alcona County precincts, for the net total of 2,700 votes. Those Alcona precincts include Curtin, Greenbush, Gustin and Mikado townships.
The next highest with vote totals was Gaines, with 2,421 total votes. He received 1,822 total votes from precincts in Iosco County. He earned 599 votes from Alcona County precincts, for the net total of 2,421 votes.
Coming in with the third most votes was Savage, who earned 2,390 votes from all the precincts. She earned 1,736 from the Iosco County precincts and 654 votes from the Alcona County precincts.
Ommani earned the fewest votes of the four candidates with 2,141 total votes. In the Iosco County precincts, he earned 1,644 votes. From the Alcona County precincts, he earned 497 votes.