OSCODA – Voters within the Oscoda Area Schools district voted in the Nov. 8 general election to seat three school board members in seats to serve six-year terms.

Four were running for those three seats, including two school board incumbents who ran for reelection, Board Members William Gaines and Tony Ommani. But only one was selected, Gaines, by voters to retain their seat on the school board.

