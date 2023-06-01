EAST TAWAS – At the Mind Matters event in East Tawas on May 20 attendees learned about, and were able to partake in, health and wellness opportunities available in the area.

The third annual event, sponsored by AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority (AVCMHA), took place inside and outside of the East Tawas Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Over the past three years the event has grown from eight businesses and organizations in the inaugural year to 27 this year.

