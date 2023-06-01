EAST TAWAS – At the Mind Matters event in East Tawas on May 20 attendees learned about, and were able to partake in, health and wellness opportunities available in the area.
The third annual event, sponsored by AuSable Valley Community Mental Health Authority (AVCMHA), took place inside and outside of the East Tawas Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Over the past three years the event has grown from eight businesses and organizations in the inaugural year to 27 this year.
Outside participants braved the chilly temperature and drizzle to try Cardio Drumming, offered by Katie Smith, on an hourly basis. Cardio Drumming is choreographed to music and involves simple dance moves and using a big ball, bucket and drumsticks. Smith teaches at various locations throughout the community.
The Yogi House was distributing coupons for $5 classes. The Yogi House is located on the second floor of the Brew Krew. Some of the many benefits of yoga include improved balance, increased flexibility, strengthening and toning muscles and stress management.
The Tawas Wellness Warriors staffed a table and provided information about upcoming programming that will be offered at the East Tawas Community Center.
The Iosco County Humane Society had Gabby with them. She is the last lab/mastiff mix puppy remaining from a litter of six that were surrendered to the shelter. The Humane Society also brought cats along. Studies have shown that having a pet reduces loneliness, increases feelings of social support and boosts mood.
AVCMHA offered arts and craft projects for children and a variety of healthy snacks. Owners of the Tawas Greenhouse and Farm Market distributed a variety of annual plants.
Other organizations at the event included the Iosco Arenac District Library, Sterling Health Center, Tawas Bay Art Gallery, Iosco RESA, and NEMCSA Head Start and Early Head Start.
Similar mental health focused events took place earlier in the month. AVCMHA had a presence at the Family Fun Fair in Oscoda and offered a free community breakfast in Hale. AVCMHA also held mental health focused events in the other counties it serves.
Since 1949, May has been observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month, a time when advocates and activists across the country draw attention to mental health issues.