OSCODA – At their regular Nov. 22 meeting the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved scheduling a hearing for public input regarding the township’s proposed 2022 budget.
The meeting will take place at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The budget document will be posted to the township’s website www.oscodatownshipmi.gov. Motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer, support by Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. McGuire asked that a cost of living increase be considered for all township employees.
Proposed 2022 general fund appropriations include $3,719,492.66 with projected revenues of $3,745,545. Other funds will be operating at a loss with appropriations of $15,409,958 and projected revenues of $14,390,465. Overall, the township is projected to operate at a loss of $993,440.66.
Related to the 2022 budget, the board unanimously approved the shared services contract for service provision to AuSable Township. AuSable will be paying for 22.6 percent of the police department, 24.3 percent of the fire department and the cemetery for a total of $495,154.21 to be paid in monthly installments of $41,262.85. According to Kline, the contract calculations remain the same as those used in 2021.
The board also unanimously approved resolutions establishing salaries for the township supervisor, clerk, treasurer and trustees. Resolution 2021-32 establishes the supervisor salary at $15,957.43. Resolution 2021-33 establishes the clerk’s salary at $50,512.83. Resolution 2021-34 establishes the treasurer’s salary at $50,512.83. Resolution 2021-35 establishes the salary for trustees at $4,629.43. Trustee Tim Cummings was not in attendance for this and other portions of the meeting.
The board also took the following actions at the meeting:
• Unanimously approved hiring seven new firefighters at the request of Fire Chief Allan McGregor. The new hires are Anthony Birkenbach, Eric Mitchell Black, Allan DuPont, Von Patrick Heath, Brayden Stephan Mallak, Christopher Nielson and Hannah Wassman. Wassman is already state certified, the other six new hires will need to attend the Iosco County Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 academies that will run from Jan. to June of 2022. Night time and weekend hours are offered to accommodate those that are working. According to a memo from McGregor, the fire department has lost personnel due to attrition and people moving out of the area due to work commitments.
Spencer asked if there was a cost for the training. He also asked if the township would be reimbursed for the training if the new hires did not complete the training.
“People who sign up for the fire department are pretty dedicated people,” said Trustee Bill Palmer. “I applaud these people for stepping up on a volunteer basis to fill these positions,” he added. Motion by Spencer, support by Township Clerk Josh Sutton.
• Unanimously approved a Request for Proposals and Qualifications for aquatic plant management services for Van Etten Lake for 2022-2026. Proposals are due to the township by 5 p.m. on Dec. 22. The township seeks to hire a “professional aquatic ecologist” to “study the lake ecology as it relates to recurring aquatic nuisance conditions”. The proposed services also include making recommendations for annual aquatic plant management. Services, not to exceed $70,000 annually, will be paid through a Special Assessment District that has been established. Motion by Spencer, support by McGuire.
• Unanimously approved the proposal to provide healthcare benefits from MESSA (Michigan Education Special Services Association). Motion by Sutton, support by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth.
• At the request of Dickerson, unanimously approved $2,950 for the development of a downtown art landing page on the EIC website to mirror the page being developed for the social district. The total cost includes the landing page, content, the Art Walk map, logo and QR code. “Sell us Todd,” said Spencer. Dickerson responded that “in a year or two there will be no more empty buildings and we will need to build new ones”. McGuire asked if there was someone to do the work. Dickerson responded that the same firm, Digital 55, a website consulting company out of Maumee, Ohio will do the work so it will mirror and have the same branding as the social district page. Richards asked where the money will go. McGuire asked who will be maintaining the page in the future. Dickerson said that he has a relationship with the company and has been able to get the EIC page edited at no cost. Motion by Palmer, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved $3,300 to be paid to Black Swamp Location Services for website edits and enhancements. Black Swamp will migrate all of the historic documents from Documents on Demand to the new township website. “This is where we got trickified,” said Spencer. Originally Black Swamp contracted to move website content and wanted an additional $3 per document for moving the 1,900 documents on Documents on Demand, so the $3,300 negotiated is a lesser charge. McGuire asked why the documents needed to be moved from Documents on Demand. “Documents on Demand is very cumbersome,” said Spencer. “It is antiquated,” he added. McGuire asked if it was antiquated or a security measure. “It’s what we used to do in the 1980s,” said Spencer. “Why not remove Documents on Demand as a service that we are paying for,” he asked. Supervisor Ann Richards asked who on staff is able to update the township website. Currently only Township Superintendent Tammy Kline is trained to do updates. Motion by Spencer, support by Wusterbarth.
• Unanimously approved the tentative agreement with the Police Officers Labor Council with a residency requirement change. McGuire noted that the agreement includes a four percent payment increase, while the increase for other employees is two percent, although the cost of living adjustment is 5.9 percent for 2022. Police officers received the 10 percent increase recently approved for township employees. McGuire noted that police officers have a benefit package that other township employees do not have. Discussion followed regarding the need to offer competitive wages to maintain police officers. Motion by Palmer, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved revisions to the Oscoda Township Employee Handbook. Motion by Palmer, support by Cummings. The new handbook goes into effect on Dec. 1. McGuire and Spencer asked about making changes to the document. Kline reported that the labor attorney had reviewed the document.
• In a vote of five to two approved hiring Gabridge & Co, a financial services company located in Grand Rapids to conduct the 2021 audit at a cost of $18,815, which included a 20 percent discount. According to the proposal, Gabridge currently has over 200 governmental and nonprofit audit clients in the state of Michigan. Gabridge is the only firm that submitted a complete proposal by the township’s deadline. McGuire noted that the proposal did not include any travel expenses. She asked if anyone was on the line to answer questions, Kline responded that there wasn’t anyone on the line. “I find their bid a little low,” said McGuire. Wusterbarth made a motion to hire the firm to conduct the township’s audits for the next three years. McGuire said she would like to hire the firm for one year and then revisit the proposal. Palmer said he supported Wusterbarth’s motion and noted the 20 percent discount. “I just want a true audit done,” added Wusterbarth. “Who is going to do our schedules?” asked McGuire. “Schedules are actual audit documents,” she added. McGuire and Richards both voted no.
• Unanimously approved submitting a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Commission for a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant being submitted by the Lake State Railway Company. Motion by Palmer, support by Sutton.
• Unanimously approved the 2022 Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) budget for $551,000. The township is being charged a 13 percent increase for water. Motion by Palmer, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved a letter Kline had written to the state for objection of a tax foreclosed property located in Lakewood Shores. Motion by Palmer, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved payment to Katterman Construction for $133,599.32 for phase IV of the water project. Motion by McGuire, support by Spencer.
• Unanimously approved submitting the CVTRS (City, Village and Township Revenue Sharing) reports to the state. Motion by Palmer, support by McGuire.
• Postponed a land division request because the paperwork was not completed correctly. Motion by Spencer to postpone, support by Palmer.
• Unanimously approved a request by Wiltse for a lot split. Motion by Spencer, support by McGuire.
• Unanimously approved a request by Hendricks for a lot split pending approval of an easement. Motion by Spencer, support by Sutton.
During the board comment section Palmer asked if the township would be ready to go live for the Dec. 13 meeting at the Shoreline Theater. Spencer responded that it would.