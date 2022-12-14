AUSABLE — At their regular meeting on Dec. 5, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed several resolutions establishing pay for the 2023 calendar year for township trustees, staff and committee members. Resolution 2022-31 establishes the salary for the township clerk at $36,438.86. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes.
Resolution 2022-32 establishes the salary for the township treasurer at $36,438.86. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino.
Resolution 2022-33 establishes the salary for the township supervisor at $13,738.85. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Barnes.
Resolution 2022-35 that establishes compensation rates for the Deputy Clerk, Deputy Treasurer, Assessor, Planning Commissioners, Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Review, Election Committee, Personnel Committee, Finance Committee, Dumpster Day Attendant/Backhoe operator. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Barnes.
Resolution 2022-37 to establish the township superintendent’s salary at $63,000. Motion by Barnes, support from Cinquino.
Barnes voted against Resolution 2022-34 that establishes payment for township trustees at $105.32 per meeting or a total of $2,527.68 for the 24 annual board meetings. Motion by Graham, support from Samotis, passed six to one.
“My impression is it is too much. We don’t need a raise. When I took this position, I didn’t know it was paid. It’s a civic duty, it’s not a job,” Barnes who has served on the board for over 20 years, said in a follow-up interview.
The board also took the following actions:
- Unanimously approved Resolution 2022-36 to show support for the application for the Spark Grant by the township for improvements to McQuaig Park. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Barnes.
- Unanimously approved Pay Application #18 for $171,404.31 to Elmer’s and $6,466.40 to F & V for work completed in September and October on the sewer expansion project. Motion by Graham, support from Trustee Diana London.