AUSABLE — At their regular meeting on Dec. 5, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees unanimously passed several resolutions establishing pay for the 2023 calendar year for township trustees, staff and committee members. Resolution 2022-31 establishes the salary for the township clerk at $36,438.86. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes.

Resolution 2022-32 establishes the salary for the township treasurer at $36,438.86. Motion by Clerk Kelly Graham, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino.

