OSCODA- —For the first time in three years, an in-person Thanksgiving dinner was hosted at the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight Street. Diners were seated and waiting by 12:45 p.m. for the dinner that started at 1 p.m.
As the doors to the social hall opened the delicious smells from the traditional dinner filled the icy air outside. After a blessing led by Pastor Pam Harkema, a line of volunteers filled plates with all of the traditional holiday favorites including turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and rolls.
A plethora of desserts including pumpkin and apple pies, pumpkin cookies, an assortment of cakes and blueberry crisp, all made by congregation members, lined the tables at the back of the social hall.
For a number of diners this was the first time they had participated in the community dinner. They expressed surprise at how delicious all of the food was and happily indulged in a variety of desserts. Vegetarians didn’t eat the turkey but still found plenty of food to enjoy.
According to organizer, Jeff Senn, who has been involved for the past 24 years, 20 turkeys were prepared for the dinner. All of the food for the event was donated by congregation members. It takes 50 volunteers to pull off the annual event that was predicted to serve 350 dinners from 1-3:00 p.m.
Local pianist Amy Merrick added to the merriment by playing an assortment of contemporary and Christmas songs. She had a busy day, she’d be playing piano in the local production of Nunsense later in the day.
This year’s Thanksgiving dinner raised $1,046.25 for Oscoda F.I.S.H., a non-denomination all-volunteer organization that provides assistance with immediate needs such as gas, utility bills and medical bills, in emergency situations.
On Sunday Senn reported that the count for the dinner was down this year with 250 served. He attributed the lower turnout to the cold, windy weather on Saturday.
The F.I.S.H. phone line is staffed by volunteers Mon.-Fri. from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In addition to providing emergency assistance, volunteers also connect callers to local resources that can provide assistance.