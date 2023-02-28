The vapor intrusion remedial investigation (RI) that was reported on last week, in part one of this story, was among the multiple topics discussed at the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. For part two of the event coverage, some of the other items highlighted that night, appear below.
OSCODA – WSP Project Manager Jay Mullett went over some of the work that was carried out over the past year, at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, via the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Environmental Construction and Optimization Services (BECOS) agreement.
A contractor with the U.S. Air Force (AF), WSP deals primarily with the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the various treatment systems which are in place at WAFB, to address the site’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other contamination.
Mullett said that throughout the BECOS contract in 2022, the WAFB performance objectives included remedial action-operation (RA-O), long-term management (LTM) and site monitoring.
Of the annual sampling completed last August and September, he said that 148 monitoring wells (MWs) were sampled, as were 23 purge wells – which are the system samples from the extraction wells – along with two methane gas sampling points around landfills 30 and 31 (LF 30/31).
Land use control (LUC) inspections/interviews were also conducted that fall and, in the annual groundwater (GW) gauging event, 453 MWs were gauged at Van Etten Lake (VEL) Dam and Clark’s Marsh.
As part of the two new interim remedial actions (IRAs) at WAFB, Mullett said that quarterly IRA sampling and gauging was carried out, as well, from October through December 2022. This entailed 112 MW and 18 purge well samples, plus the gauging of 157 MWs.
For the VEL at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park IRA, “We call it CTS2, which is the central treatment system [CTS], and it’s the second treatment piece,” he said.
This system began operating in October of last year and includes 12 purge wells which are treated through a new granular activated carbon (GAC) treatment train located at the CTS building.
As reported, WAFB’s former fire training area (FT-02) is also a contamination hot spot, due to the PFAS-containing aqueous film forming foam which was used when the base was active, to put out fires and for training purposes.
Mullett reminded meeting goers that the FT-02 at Clark’s Marsh IRA system expansion, which features six additional purge wells and one infiltration gallery, was brought online in August 2022.
More sacrificial GAC treatment was added to the FT-02 system to treat the increased flow and remove solids, in order to extend the change-out frequency of the existing GAC vessels. Biocide treatment (chlorine) was also added to the treatment train, to reduce biofouling within the vessels.
Through the BECOS contract, WSP oversaw the O&M of the five pump-and-treat systems (PTSs) at WAFB – FT-02, CTS1, CTS2, the Mission Street PTS and LF 30/31.
Across each of these systems last year, the work included optimization and additional non-routine maintenance to increase flows/uptime. Periodic sampling was conducted for each, as well, in accordance with either the substantive requirements document (SRD) limits, the IRA work plan and/or the O&M manual.
Purge well pump cleaning/replacement was also carried out at the FT-02, CTS1, Mission Street PTS and LF 30/31 systems.
PFOS and PFOA are two types of PFAS which have been of particular concern. According to Mullett, there were zero days where these analytes were discharged above the SRD limits, at the FT-02, CTS1, CTS2 and Mission Street systems.
Breaking down the details of each PTS a bit further, he noted that the FT-02 system operated continuously during 2022 and treated more than 130 million gallons of water. GAC change-outs were performed on the lead vessels three times last year and, “We’re actually getting ready to do another change-out here in a couple weeks,” he said, at the time of the Feb. 15 RAB meeting.
“Once the biocide system was online, we monitored that daily,” Mullett continued. “The effluent total residual chlorine results were all non-detect [ND].”
Also this past year, the air sparge system operated three times per week at FT-02, compressed air was utilized in cleaning the purge well lines to increase the flow rates and an influent bypass line was installed to limit the downtime when the IRA system expansion was coming online.
Mullett said that CTS1 ran continuously in 2022, as well, and treated more than 121 million gallons of water.
Along with a GAC change-out on the lead vessel of the CTS1 line that fall, compressed air line checks of the benzene conveyance lines were done quarterly to bring extraction rates up, and there was extensive cleaning carried out on an Arrow Street purge well, also to increase the extraction rate.
As for CTS2, this new treatment train went into operation on Oct. 17, 2022. “From then through the end of the year, we treated 48 million gallons-plus of water,” Mullett said.
The additional optimization efforts here, included some system startup and extraction well flow rate balancing, to meet the overall target flows.
With the Mission Street PTS, which features an ion exchange resin system, UV light and lamp maintenance/replacements were done in 2022, as were two resin change-outs. This PTS ran all year, treating more than 88 million gallons of water.
The engineered wetland treatment system at WAFB, LF 30/31, also operated continuously and treated more than 116 million gallons of water.
Mullett said that WSP conducted a lot of optimization efforts at this system which, in addition to the purge well pump cleaning/replacement, included maintaining the ponds through such actions as muskrat control and chemical spraying of phragmites to manage the surrounding vegetation.
Sediments and pea stone were also excavated from two of the ponds to clear some blockages within the influent and effluent piping, while compressed air was used on the purge well lines and extraction wells to increase flows.
For 2023, the RA-O/LTM fieldwork time line includes O&M and performance monitoring of the treatment systems, LUC inspections and annual GW sampling and gauging events.
Quarterly sampling on the two new IRA systems – which has already gotten underway – will take place, as well, and will eventually shift to semi-annual sampling.
Mullett notes that additional remedial work will also be done at site SS-57, involving in-situ anaerobic biodegradation injections. “We did a baseline this month, and then we’ll be doing quarterly sampling after the injections.”
Another project WSP will be working on in 2023, is the former smokehouse building at FT-02. Mullett said that some testing will be done and there are plans to demolish the small, brick structure.
Although Mullett lauded the fact that they have been operating below SRD limits, RAB Member Rex Vaughn pointed out that this wasn’t defined, and he’d like to know how these values for PFAS discharges compare to the current standards which are trying to be achieved nationwide.
Vaughn said that this question has been posed in the past, when the SRDs were at one level but the limits that everybody wanted for GW, drinking water and the like were much lower. “Which allowed you guys to operate above those limits.”
So, he asked if they were still operating above what the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “and everybody else wants you to be at; what we want the site to be at.”
Mullett said that the SRD limits are currently 15 nanograms per litre (ng/L) and 40 ng/L, or 20 ng/L and 40 ng/L, depending on the system. But WSP will be re-doing the SRDs with the new systems online this year, and the AF intends to set up a meeting with EGLE to go through the SRDs.
Either way, he stated that the systems are achieving ND values. He added that while their responsibility is to treat to the SRDs, the WAFB systems are capable of treating down to ND.
“In reality, we are treating it down to non-detect,” echoed RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis, the program manager/BRAC environmental coordinator for the AF Civil Engineer Center.
Given that the SRDs are controlled by the state, Vaughn asked if EGLE will be renegotiating these with the AF soon, and whether it’s a priority or important to what the whole program is about, to bring those limits down.
Participating remotely, Charlie Bauer of EGLE’s Water Resources Division said that those from the department’s permit section have already been working on a review of the SRDs, and a revised plan will be drawn up in conjunction with the AF. “The important thing, though, is they’re meeting [ND].”
He said he recognizes the desire to have updated monitoring plans for the SRDs, and those will be coming. But from an environmental standpoint, the systems are meeting ND. “So they’re doing much, much better than any monitoring limit that we would have there anyhow.”
Vaughn noted that this does allow, however, for the systems to operate at 15 and 40, or 20 and 40.
“Currently, yes,” Bauer said.
So they could run for a long period of time at those levels and still be in compliance, Vaughn pointed out, which Bauer said was also correct.
“If you want to go to hypotheticals, I suppose, but the bottom line is they’re not running at that,” Bauer advised. “And we will be working on the updated monitoring very shortly.”
In reference to LF 30/31, RAB Member David Winn said it’s his understanding that there are extraction wells which are exceeding the limits right now, since that’s one of the IRAs being proposed.
Mullett clarified that the LF 30/31 system is not treating for PFAS, if that’s what Winn was asking; rather, it addresses metals and volatile organic compounds.
He said that during the technical session that was held the day before the meeting, there was a question about sampling the extraction wells. To his knowledge, the only thing that’s been sampled at that system is the influent, “which is a combined extraction well sample, as far as PFAS goes; so, influent and effluent.”
Winn asked if this is something that the AF is going to be looking at, and Willis confirmed that it is.
“We’re actually going to start sampling that system quarterly,” he said. “We’ve talked with EGLE about that.”
Aerostar SES, LLC Project Manager Paula Bond then gave updates on the PFAS RI at WAFB, the Alert Aircraft Area (AAA) IRA and the Three Pipes Ditch pilot study – all of which have been previously reported on in this publication.
Several steps have been completed in the PFAS RI, “And we are currently in the field data collection process of the RI,” she said, which will be followed by the RI report.
No new data for this has been collected since the last RAB gathering in November 2022, but a strategic project planning meeting was held between the AF and EGLE this past December to review the RI data which has been gathered to date, as well as how this is being rolled into the field investigation program for 2023.
Bond highlighted some items which came out of that meeting, one being that under new AF guidance, the lower of the EPA Regional Screening Levels (RSLs) and the EGLE Rule 299.44 generic GW cleanup criteria for plume delineation will now be used.
She said that the EGLE numbers were utilized previously, but the EPA RSLs are lower in a few instances. For example, the cleanup criteria under EGLE is 8 ng/L for PFOA, 16 ng/L for PFOS and 51 ng/L for PFHxS; whereas the RSLs have these at 6 ng/L, 4 ng/L and 39 ng/L, respectively – and will be the new RI delineation criteria adhered to by the AF and its contractors at WAFB.
These PFAS analytes, along with PFNA and PFBS, were shown on a chart to compare the prior numbers to the new guidance. With both EGLE and the EPA listing PFNA cleanup at 6 ng/L, this will stay the same. PFBS, though, will be reduced from the RSL of 601 ng/L, to comply with the EGLE rule of 420 ng/L.
Based on the AF’s guidance on the lower numbers, Bond said that the GW plume maps – which were on display during the RAB meeting, and featured in the poster session that took place an hour beforehand – have been revised to reflect these changes.
Included as part of the PFAS RI at WAFB, is a risk assessment work plan/biota sampling plan.
RAB Member Arnie Leriche said that for the ecological risk assessment, the work plan shows that sampling is to start pretty soon. “And I have a lot of concerns about that. But now I’m getting really nervous because I have not found any kind of a detailed schedule of when they’re going to be doing the fish sampling.”
He said he believes it will take place in April and May and he questioned how this was decided, adding that he doesn’t think it will be the best time, in terms of some of the migratory fish.
Bond said that the schedule is actually being developed right now for the upcoming field activities. The biota sampling, which includes fish tissue, small mammals and invertebrates, will likely go on from June/July through August.
RAB Member William Gaines said that they hear a lot about periphery and, to the best of his knowledge, there hasn’t been any remediation – intermediate or otherwise – beyond the WAFB boundary; “yet, things over the tolerance have been tested outside the periphery.”
He asked what kind of plans are in mind to clean up areas past the borders of the former base, where the contamination has already escaped the WAFB boundary.
Willis answered that this will be part of the feasibility study (FS). Once the RI is complete and the extent of the GW plumes and any soil contamination is determined, the FS will look at alternatives to address the GW and soil.
Upon identifying them, the alternatives will go through the EPA’s nine-step evaluation criteria process. A preferred alternative will be established, then documented in a proposed plan. A public meeting will be held after this, to go over the preferred option, and the final remedy will be put in a record of decision (ROD).
Willis said that this is much like the process used in developing the IRAs, where there was a proposed plan, interim ROD and public meetings. The same thing will be done in this situation, “but we’ll do a feasibility study and we’re going to look at the base-wide area and what remedial alternatives would be required.”
So, at some point in the future, “you’ll be telling us what you plan to do to remediate outside of the boundary?” Gaines asked, which Willis confirmed.
As for the AAA progress, Bond said that the scoping for this IRA is complete and the proposed plan, interim ROD and remedial design phases are presently ongoing. Next, will be the actual implementation of the IRA.
She explained that the impacted GW which has been identified during the RI phase, is migrating toward VEL. “We’re still collecting data in that area, so the RI is not complete yet, but the Air Force is moving forward with the IRA.”
Its purpose, she said, is to hydraulically control the highest concentrations of PFAS which are moving toward VEL. Of the most significant that have been found in the AAA area, PFOS tops the list, at 7,010 ng/L. The other analytes are PFHxS, at 307 ng/L; PFOA, 54.3 ng/L; PFBS, 17.8 ng/L; and PFNA, 12.6 ng/L.
As reported after this project was first detailed at the RAB meeting a few months ago, the AAA IRA will be a PTS utilizing GAC vessels; it will have an initial treatment train capacity of up to 500 gallons per minute (gpm) but, similar to the CTS, the building will be designed to allow for future expansion of this capacity; and it is proposed that the plant effluent (treated water) will be discharged via GW infiltration.
Bond said that the options for the discharge are still being discussed with EGLE. “So hopefully we’ll have an update on that for the next RAB.”
The treatment system will have five extraction wells, she continued, spaced about 150 feet apart.
With the high PFOS concentrations at this site, and the current planning schedule indicating that construction of the AAA IRA will be completed in the first quarter of 2025, Winn said he’s sure that the residents of VEL don’t want to see PFOS in the lake at more than 7,000 ng/L, for the next two years.
He asked what the AF plans to do in the meantime, to prevent this from happening; whether the IRA could be fast-tracked; if MWs can be put in; and whether pore water sampling can be done. “What is the plan? Because I don’t see it here.”
“We’re in the planning phase right now for the IRA,” Bond said, adding that they’re working on the designs and the discharge issue with EGLE, and that Aerostar has already submitted the draft proposed plan for the IRA to the AF.
Pending the outcome of the talks with EGLE, the proposed plan will be finalized, sent back to EGLE for review and the public meeting will then be scheduled. If they can get through these phases, Bond said the hope is that they may break ground this fall and the treatment system will be in place in 2024.
She added that when looking at the maps from the poster session, the location of the 7,000 ng/L of PFOS is further to the west. And as it heads toward VEL, the concentrations at the boundary drop off significantly. “So I don’t think we have 7,000 entering the lake at this point. But we should have that treatment system online in 2024, not in 2025,” she reiterated.
Winn again asked about MWs, what is being done ahead of time and if any type of testing will occur on a regular basis.
Willis said that as part of the RI, when defining the extent of the plumes, there will be MWs along the lakeshore. Also to help accelerate the IRA implementation, the CTS design will be utilized, with minor tweaks. As opposed to starting from scratch by designing a new system, this will shave significant time off the schedule.
In other topics, while Bond also went over the Three Pipes Ditch pilot study at the prior RAB meeting, she gave a recap of this effort during the latest meeting.
She said that the purpose of the study is to evaluate the effectiveness of organoclay to absorb PFAS in surface water and GW.
Conceptually, the organoclay sorbent technology effectiveness will be evaluated in two approaches. One is sorbent mats to evaluate PFAS removal in the GW that’s discharging to Three Pipes Ditch, and the other is a flow-through barrier to evaluate PFAS removal in the surface water which is flowing within the ditch.
The time line shows that the pilot program will be up and running in the third quarter of 2024. “Is it really going to take 15 months to do that?” Winn asked.
Bond confirmed, explaining that it’s due to the monitoring program associated with the study. “So we’ll get the infrastructure put in place, but then there’s a year of monitoring after that.”
In other words, the monitoring is part of that 15-month period. Implementation of the Three Pipes project is scheduled for this summer/fall, the materials will be put in place and the remediation will, in fact, begin this year.