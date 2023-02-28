The vapor intrusion remedial investigation (RI) that was reported on last week, in part one of this story, was among the multiple topics discussed at the latest Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. For part two of the event coverage, some of the other items highlighted that night, appear below.

OSCODA – WSP Project Manager Jay Mullett went over some of the work that was carried out over the past year, at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda, via the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Environmental Construction and Optimization Services (BECOS) agreement.

