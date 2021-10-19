OSCODA – Artists at Shelton Fund for the Arts wanted to pick up residents’ spirits by holding an Art Drop Day on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“It’s a special day for you to be out and about looking for pieces of art that are free to the finder,” said Artist Helen Mailloux from Shelton Fund for the Arts.
According to Mailloux, the last Art Drop Day was held in 2014, so after the pandemic, and not meeting in person for over a year, they wanted to bring it back.
“It was really fun, everybody really enjoyed it because we give the art and it makes you feel good,” said Mailloux in reference to the Art Drop in 2014. “It makes somebody else happy by giving something that you’ve done away.” To give locals clues about where to find art, Mailloux posted a poem on the We are Oscoda ! Facebook Page that hinted at banking, shopping and drinking coffee. Pieces were found around town at the beach, Cathy’s Hallmark, Sunrise Kava Cafe and many other places around town.
Artists featured in the art drop included, Mailloux, Colleen Sheffer, Sharon Ostrander, Cindy Schwedler, Marsha Waszkiewicz, Kathy Hough and Toni Milliman, and others. All the pieces received a tag that read Oscoda Art Drop, the name of the artist, and an encouragement to take the art home for free, but asked that they post a photo or send a message to Shelton Fund for the Arts Facebook page
“We thought this would be a nice thing to do again because we’ve done it once before and we were going to do it annually and it didn’t get done,” said Mailloux. “Now we’re going to start over again. We’re going to start fresh.
Mailloux said around the time the last Art Drop Day took place was when the organization formed, in memory of the late Sandy Shelton who was a long time Oscoda eductor and artist. Each month, artists get together, chat and paint.
It’s just fun to get all these different artists together,” said Mailloux.
Currently there are 15 members, but Mailloux said they always welcome more.
Anyone interested in joining them can contact Mailloux at painterham@charter.net for the location.