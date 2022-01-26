AUSABLE — At their regular meeting on Jan. 18, AuSable Township’s Board of Trustees approved Ordinance 127 incorporating utility trailers in AuSable Township’s Zoning Ordinance Section 3.16. The ordinance was passed by the Planning Commission on Dec. 15.
According to the ordinance, utility trailers “must be currently registered and licensed with the owner or residence of the property and fully operational.” A total of two trailers may be stored on the property side or rear yard. The ordinance details the distance from the side yard lines. For corner lots, where the side yard abuts a street, storage is not permitted in the side yard.
The ordinance limits the number of recreational vehicles that can be stored on a trailer to four and the vehicles must be “neatly arranged”. The ordinance prohibits storage on a commercial district property except in the case of “property approved for equipment storage or sales”. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino, passed unanimously.
In other action the board:
• Appointed Greg Romero to the Planning Commission. Romero currently serves on the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA). He was appointed in Aug. 2021 to fill an open position. He also wanted to serve on the Planning Commission. Romero is the son of Township Trustee and Vice Chair of the Planning Commission Diana London. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau made the recommendation to the board and received unanimous support from the trustees.
“There should be someone on the ZBA who is also on the Planning Commission,” said Beliveau. “This would close the loop on this one,” he added.
Adopted Resolution 2022-02 that incorporates the increase in sewer rates from Ordinance 83 in the fee schedule that takes effect on Feb. 1. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Barnes, passed unanimously.
Approved payment of $236,788.25 to Elmers Crane and Dozer, Inc. and $13,610.95 to Fleis & Vandenbrink for work completed on the sewer expansion. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously.
Graham also provided the trustees with an update on the Iron Belle project. She reported that Emily Meyerson is ready to start writing grants for funding the project. However, with the sewer expansion taking place on the same route, the engineers have stated that they will need to re-survey and re-engineer the project due to the changes in the topography.
The sewer expansion is expected to be completed between July and September. The latest the new survey and engineering could take place in order for construction to begin in 2023 would be October. The trustees expressed concerns with the tight timeline.