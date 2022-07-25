EAST TAWAS – A structure fire that broke out in an East Tawas home resulted in the resident, reportedly a woman in her 80s, being airlifted to a facility in order to receive further treatment.
The fire occurred on July 20, within a single-story dwelling located at 221 W. Tawas Lake Rd.
As of press time, according to the East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) and other responders, the woman’s condition is unknown.
A press release from the ETPD reads that both their department and the East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) were dispatched at 9:21 p.m. to the report of a fully involved house fire with someone trapped inside.
ETPD Officer Wayne Snyder – who is also a firefighter/paramedic and is employed by the ETFD, as well – arrived on scene within a minute of dispatch.
With the assistance of Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Officers Branden Kirby and Ray Bruning III, the team gained entry into the residence using a halligan bar, which is a fire rescue tool that ETPD personnel carry in their patrol vehicles. Officers entered the heat- and smoke-filled residence in search of the victim, the press release continues.
Upon locating an unconscious woman behind the side door of the home, officers pulled her to safety and began patient assessment, CPR and AED lifesaving efforts.
It was less than four minutes from the time of dispatch, to the woman being rescued from the burning house and CPR initiated.
East Tawas Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene less than two minutes later, joining the patient care and initiating full fire suppression and property protection operations.
ETFD and Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD) crews encountered heavy black smoke showing from the first floor, where they made a quick interior attack, stopping further fire spread.
The occupant of the home suffered extensive burns and smoke inhalation, but regained a heartbeat and was flown by helicopter to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
According to the ETPD, officers suffered smoke inhalation, were treated and returned to duty.
The quick, coordinated intervention of extensive resources prevented the complete loss of a home and gave the fire victim a fighting chance at life, the press release goes on. East Tawas Police and Fire, TCFD, TCPD, Iosco County EMS, Iosco County Central Dispatch and Michigan State Police personnel served the community and each other well, and are to be commended.
The ETPD adds that East Tawas Fire Chief Bill Deckett is working with the State Fire Investigator on the cause of the blaze.
As for the identification of the woman involved, neither department has this information. Deckett advised that firefighters didn’t get a name, given that EMS arrived at the same time as the ETFD and the woman was then transported.
Although the fire remains under investigation, Deckett was asked if there has been any indication yet as to what the cause may have been.
He answered that the State Police Fire Investigator and arson dog were at the property with him, and they have ruled out arson and foul play.
“That is where they stop,” Deckett explained. “The insurance company will bring in their investigators and electrical engineers if necessary.”
He added that the fire damage was confined to a small portion of the living room, but there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the house.
Nothing structural was impacted but, due to the other damage, the insurance company will have to decide whether the house will be repaired or razed, Deckett said. In the meantime, a company has secured the home until the investigation can be completed.
When describing the situation, he stated that the fire was what is called “oxygen starved” – it couldn’t get enough air to free burn so it just kept smouldering, creating smoke and heat. “When entry was made, the actual fire was extinguished with only 132 gallons of water, but heat and smoke had to be removed using ventilation fans.”
Deckett notes that during such a fire as this, smoke and heat start to accumulate at the ceiling and the longer it burns, the lower the heat and smoke fill the room. “The police encountered smoke and heat almost all the way to the floor, which tells us that it had been burning for a while.”