FIRE CAUSES DAMAGE, INJURIES

FIRE CAUSES DAMAGE, INJURIES – The exterior of this home on West Tawas Lake Road appears fairly intact after a fire broke out in the residence, but East Tawas Fire Department Chief Bill Deckett notes that there was heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the home. The occupant suffered extensive burns and smoke inhalation, and was airlifted to the burn unit of Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

EAST TAWAS – A structure fire that broke out in an East Tawas home resulted in the resident, reportedly a woman in her 80s, being airlifted to a facility in order to receive further treatment.

The fire occurred on July 20, within a single-story dwelling located at 221 W. Tawas Lake Rd.

