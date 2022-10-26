AUSABLE TWP — Township Clerk Kelly Graham presented an update on AuSable Township’s portion of the Iron Belle Trail bike path at the board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting. According to Graham the township projects receiving $2,814,335 in grants to complete the path.
The township has received conditional commitment from the Michigan Department of Transportation for $1,854,335. Graham projected that $300,000 would be received from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has committed $535,000 and $100,000 is expected from the Michigan Trails Fund. Iosco County has committed $25,000.