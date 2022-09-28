BALDWIN Twp. – When answering a call for help, 9-1-1 dispatchers can be presented with a multitude of scenarios. Never knowing from one moment to the next what they may hear on the other end of the line, they must remain prepared to coordinate an effective response so that the appropriate resources are dedicated to addressing the specific situation.
These measures have been enhanced even further at Iosco County Central Dispatch (ICCD), through the recent rollout of a new computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system.
People don’t want to imagine themselves or a loved one in a dire situation, but the reality is that emergencies don’t discriminate. No one is immune from the possibility that one day they may need to rely on the assistance of law enforcement, fire department personnel or medical crews. So when unanticipated incidents do occur, those dialing 9-1-1 can only hope that their call will be followed by a quick reaction from responders.
The responsibility of directing this help and determining who should head to a scene, begins with the dispatchers. Those at ICCD – which operates from the Iosco County Public Safety building in Baldwin Township – now have a number of new features available right at their fingertips to better this service. The new CAD system, called Flex and run by Motorola, is also replacing the previous, outdated equipment.
A synopsis of the setup was provided during the recent interview for this story, by Director of Emergency Services Mike Eller, Deputy Director Jason Barnes and 9-1-1 dispatch operators Amy McArdle and Amelie Barnes.
Along with two large monitors at each station, Eller said that the new desktop computers that were installed to run the system also helped consolidate a lot of screens.
Although the CAD server is housed within the ICCD headquarters in Baldwin Township, J. Barnes explained that the project entails a partnership with Ogemaw and Arenac counties.
Teaming together not only resulted in a cost savings for each of the parties but, by having all of the information stored on one server, “we can see everything they’re doing; they can see everything we’re doing,” Eller elaborated.
He said that this shared data is crucial in a variety of situations, and can even help officers solve cases.
J. Barnes noted that the ability to see details in the surrounding counties is particularly useful during larger-scale events, such as pursuits where a subject crosses into different jurisdictions. The updated CAD allows for improved coordination between the counties during such events, as they can simply “slide” information over to one another, rather than trying to describe it on the phone.
Data associated with repeat offenders is much more accessible, as well. If someone with a history of breaking-and-entering moves from Arenac County to Iosco County, for instance, “Well, Arenac’s got all their information but we can see it now, because it’s in there,” McArdle said of the multi-county CAD system.
“So all three counties are sharing one CAD server, and it’s our CAD server here in Iosco,” Eller explained. The cost for Iosco’s portion was $115,000, and will be covered with American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the county. The remaining 5 percent, once any last-minute tweaks are made, will be paid by ICCD.
J. Barnes likened the results of the improved setup to that of a spiderweb effect. An individual who commits retail fraud at a store, for example, is shown as being connected to that establishment. If this person then sells items to another individual, but officers don’t have a last name, those using the CAD can look into such details as who the person associates with.
One of the elements they’re most proud of, is the new mapping. “We’re able to track all of our police vehicles on here,” he described, while pointing to a screen displaying the locations of Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) officers as an example. In addition showing the patrol vehicles which were downtown at the time, “You can see they’ve got their community resource officer at the high school working.”
This feature applies to all of the law enforcement agencies in the county which, in addition to the OTPD, include the Tawas City and East Tawas police departments, Michigan State Police and Iosco County Sheriff’s Office.
“We also recently updated EMS [Emergency Medical Services] to include them on this map,” he continued. They’re all on one screen now; whereas, when utilizing the prior tracking method, ICCD had to do some looking around on two different systems.
J. Barnes said that another amazing advancement, are the new address points on the map. To demonstrate this, he typed in a location and pinpointed the exact site, along with an image.
“One of the biggest areas, in my opinion, that this is going to help with – and is already starting to help with – is the former Air Force Base,” he said.
Home to an airport, businesses and residences, the latter includes the Villages of Oscoda, where the streets are named after different states. Some of the homes also have a letter after the numbers, such as those followed with a “B” on Mississippi Street, and J. Barnes said that this can be confusing to responders.
“Well now, with the GIS [geographic information system] improvements that we’ve done, it actually puts the numerics onto the footprint, on the map,” he said.
So if looking for an address on Montana Street, “it’s right here,” he noted. “And if you went out physically in the real world, that’s the actual residence.”
Every single building/structure in the county can be pinpointed with these dots, “which is something we didn’t have before,” Eller added, sharing that this has really helped in terms of response and the accuracy in which information is relayed to the various agencies.
J. Barnes said that this has also been handy when someone says that they live on Pine Street or Lake Street, for example, since several roads go by the same name. “So it’s helped out a lot.”
He said that building this whole new system, from scratch, has taken about two years. About a month into using it now, it’s been a positive adjustment so far.
Aside from getting accustomed to unlearning some of the methods she used with the prior system, McArdle shared that it’s been a smooth transition to the new CAD. “It’s really user-friendly.”
Having used the map quite a bit on the old system, she said that she’s also been enjoying the upgrades to this aspect of the CAD. “I really like that it populates the coordinates in it, and then you can just tap, and it will give you the closest address. And sometimes it’s right smack on the house.”
McArdle said that a correct address is key when it comes to sending responders out to check on somebody, and getting this done in a timely manner, but there are occasions where a caller leaves certain information out, or doesn’t say anything to begin with.
Eller added that this was one of the things with the old system – it would give a shadow of the house, but it didn’t have the address point on it. So if someone dialed 9-1-1 and hung up, it would put it on the map but dispatchers had to also do some guessing.
Not to mention, the prior map was very outdated. Some of the new buildings in the county, such as the more recently constructed hangars at Kalitta Air, weren’t even included.
That is not the case currently, though, and they have already witnessed the advantages of being able to give more accurate descriptions.
Law enforcement personnel are able to see this on their mobile data terminals (MDTs) now, as well, which McArdle says saves time on the dispatchers explaining how to get to a location, what the quickest route is and so on.
J. Barnes agreed, saying that it was a big selling point for them to have this interoperability and the chance to share information with police and EMS personnel.
He said that they were able to get mobile versions of the CAD for the officers which, upon logging in as they start their shift, pops up on the map to let ICCD know which officers are on duty. In turn, the officers can see and read what those at central dispatch are doing, as they’re doing it. “And that’s helping them out quite a bit.”
They receive a notification when something happens, and he said that a trooper who has been utilizing this, recently stopped into the ICCD building. The trooper sees a call show up on his screen, “and he’s been able to point in that direction while our dispatchers are actually getting more information.”
Eller said that there is also an option to do a quickest route on the MDTs. If the road commission shuts down a street or if a department of public works team is dealing with a water main, for instance, ICCD can input this information to the CAD. If the officer chooses the quickest route option, it will direct them around the road closure.
A. Barnes put this to use just the other day, for EMS purposes. She said that there were two rigs, quite a ways out, and when she was asked which one was closest, she was able to instantly pull this up and provide an answer.
As for the ability to recommend the closest unit, “We could see them on a map, but it was a guess who’s closer,” Eller said of the former setup. “But the CAD calculates it for you now.”
Speaking to the effectiveness of the new mapping, “It gives us the longitude and everything,” said A. Barnes.
This may not be as important in the cities, as J. Barnes pointed out, or when dispatching someone to a well-known business.
But Iosco County is also teeming with water bodies, remote trails, secluded camping spots and homes set far back in forested areas. So for emergencies here, having more precise details on coordinates can literally mean the difference between life or death.
J. Barnes said that they’ve been able to ping the locations of ORV crashes in the middle of the woods, and even people in the water, with A. Barnes adding that the CAD shows how far someone is out in the water, which the dispatchers can then relay to the necessary responders.
“These are all new features that we didn’t have before,” Eller reiterated. Further, by law enforcement now having access to this in their cars, it’s a whole new way of doing things that’s easier for them, as well as the dispatchers.
For A. Barnes, the mapping is her favorite part of the revamped system. Calls often come in from one address, but the person relays an incident at a different, nearby residence. So it’s common for dispatchers to hear such descriptions as, “my neighbor, two houses down, to the north,” she said. But now, “we can see and actually get the address, instead of guessing.”
Additionally, since the county has the GIS parcels now, Eller said that this will be added to the CAD map in the future. Providing even more help, dispatchers will be able to turn that layer on, display the parcel map and see the names of who owns each property.
According to Eller, the old mapping system was from 2008 and it was unable to be updated, period. Measured once by a GIS firm from the state, they estimated that it was 45% accurate. What is being used now, however, is the fly-over data that was done to create the new GIS for the county. “And as that’s updated every five years, the fly-over imagery will be updated on here, automatically.”
There is also a new contract in place with Coleman Engineering. Eller said that ICCD is still in the transition phase of the CAD launch, which occurred on Aug. 16. Once they move from launch mode to completely live, the engineering firm will be able to access the server and correct any errors.
Typically, it will be fixed on the map within three to five days; “versus going 14 years with never having an update,” he said.
As for the other benefits, McArdle said that the prior software didn’t give them a reliable way to flag an address or an individual, in terms of dangerous persons and other warnings. With the new system, though, if they’re dealing with someone who is armed and dangerous or is anti-law enforcement, dispatchers can attach a warning/officer safety caution note to the person’s name. “If they got ran by this again or if an officer ran them, it will pop up, so you can see that warning.” It’s also helpful for tracking trespassing incidents, and the tool can be applied to a person or an address.
The color-coded warnings really stand out and grab one’s attention, Eller said. So it’s a great reminder in cases where police may want to be extra cautious and, because of these warnings, a lot of times they’ll end up sending two officers instead of just one.
Depending on the situation, ICCD is tasked with dispatching responders from a number of different entities, including law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, the U.S. Forest Service, departments of public works, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard. They field a range of calls, handling everything from vehicle crashes, mental health concerns, fires and medical issues, to water rescues, assaults and missing persons. They have to be prepared for anything and everything, which is why such improvements as the new CAD, are so valuable.
Eller said that while there are slower moments at ICCD, it can also be the complete opposite at times. Dispatchers never know what may be coming in when the phone rings, but they have to react instantly and effectively, making quick decision after quick decision, while listening to the caller and simultaneously determining the appropriate next steps.
He said that water rescues, personal injury crashes and storm events are among the most chaotic because, in addition to ICCD being flooded with calls, they’re are also sending out a lot more resources than usual.
He showed the main screen in the dispatch room and explained that in a bigger or dangerous event, the police involved will be on one channel. The officers who are not on the event are on another channel, and then they have EMS and fire. “So I’ve got two dispatchers monitoring four different channels, and then they’re monitoring up to six 9-1-1 phone lines.”
Eller said that he and J. Barnes did a lot of searching for a great CAD system, and they feel that they’ve found the ideal fit. “And then when we implemented it, to hear what Amy and Amelie and the other dispatchers are saying on how they like it, that makes us a feel a lot better that we did it right and we found the one.”
The officers are happy with the mobile CADs, as well, he said. “We’re gratified that they like it and they’re using it.” He added that this is evident on the radio, and you can hear how it’s making things easier for all involved.
“Easier and safer,” Barnes chimed in, saying that he’s also curious to see in a year or so, the impact to response times.