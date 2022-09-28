BALDWIN Twp. – When answering a call for help, 9-1-1 dispatchers can be presented with a multitude of scenarios. Never knowing from one moment to the next what they may hear on the other end of the line, they must remain prepared to coordinate an effective response so that the appropriate resources are dedicated to addressing the specific situation.

These measures have been enhanced even further at Iosco County Central Dispatch (ICCD), through the recent rollout of a new computer-aided dispatching (CAD) system.

Tags

Trending Food Videos