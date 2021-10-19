OSCODA – At their regular Oct. 11 meeting, members of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees expressed their enthusiasm about bringing recycling to the township. In a unanimous vote of the six members in attendance, board members approved covering the costs associated with sending Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Clerk Josh Sutton to a two-day recycling conference to be held in Bay City Oct. 28-29. Township Supervisor Ann Richards was not in attendance.
“Anything that would get us moving in the direction of having a recycling program would be a great opportunity,” said Trustee Bill Palmer.
Sutton added that he has been talking to the school about working together on a plan.
“The school would like to set it up there, as a school program. The kids would run the program as a business. We’re looking at clean recycling. We would essentially get paid. A lot of kids in different grades are behind it,” he added.
Sutton said Oscoda Area Schools Superintendent Scott Moore came to him after first grade students had done a large-scale recycling project. Sutton acknowledged that a lot of people currently run their recyclables to the facility on Aulerich Road in Tawas. He added that establishing a recycling program came up while he was campaigning for the position of township clerk.
Sutton estimated that $500,000 to $1 million in funding would be necessary to fully implement the project that would serve Oscoda, AuSable and surrounding townships. He added that there is grant funding available for recycling and that ROWE Professional Services is seeking funding for the township. The goal would be for the clean recycling to be sold to recycling companies for a profit. Profits from recycling would generate funding for the schools.
“We’re excited, we have the dream, we are pioneering this whole thing” said Sutton about the partnership with the schools. “We want recycling to be accessible. You could drop your kid off at school and drop off your recycling,” he added.
Sutton said that two representatives from the Oscoda Area Schools will also be attending the MRC Conference. He reported that he spent a couple of hours talking to both Superintendent Moore and General Manager Mike Barnhart.
Sutton said that township and school representatives will be meeting after the conference to discuss next steps.
Clean recycling is a catch-all term that describes high-quality, uncontaminated bales of post-consumer plastics, metals, or paper. It’s also the key to keeping the recycling industry healthy, especially the plastics market.
The 39th annual recycling conference hosted by the Michigan Recycling Coalition (MRC) is offering in-person and virtual options. The conference keynote speaker is Scott Cassel, CEO and founder, Product Stewardship Institute. Breakout sessions include composting, innovative approaches to community food waste diversion, plastics recycling and behavior change strategies. Attendees have an opportunity to visit exhibitors and attend regional meetings. Representatives from Emmet County will be sharing best practices from their county recycling program.
The board also took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved extending the contract with ROWE Professional Services with no end date. The current two-year contract for engineering services expires on Nov. 30. Fees are increasing for as-needed services only.
• Unanimously approved payment to Mika Meyers in the amount of $7,245.08 for attorney fees related to the sewer project.
• Unanimously approved Resolution 2021-29 to allow business owners or key employees to serve on the Economic Development Committee. “So, it could be anybody,” said Spencer. “Could it be four people who don’t live in Oscoda?” asked Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire. “I always understood it to be a mix,” said Kline. The board changed the language to say “key employee that lives in the township.” Motion by Spencer, support by McGuire.