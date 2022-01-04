OSCODA – With another year in the books, the staff at the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press have decided to take a look at the stories that have made an impact on the community over the last 12 months.
This listing, although not comprehensive of every event that took place, instead highlights events and happenings that have changed the community. The events may have improved the area or have increased challenges for residents over the year of 2022.
January
Oscoda Lions Club, G’s Pizzeria, partner to feed community with pizza giveaway
OSCODA – There was a large turnout for pizza giveaway, held Jan. 2, in Oscoda with a partnership by G’s Pizzeria and the Oscoda Lions Club.
The business and club were able to give out approximately 200 pizzas to those who wanted them, with the giveaway.
Lions Club President Peggy Clarke said an anonymous donor pledged to buy pizzas to give them away to the public, as a way to help those who might need a hot meal during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, management at G’s decided to match the anonymous donor and give out a free pizza for every pizza that the donor purchased.
First county baby of 2021 makes his debut
TAWAS CITY – Hale Residents, Kaitlin Challenger and Justin Irwin welcomed their third child, a son, at 5:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Waylon Conor Irwin was born at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, under the care of delivering physician, Dr. Christopher Oravitz and is the first baby born in Iosco County in 2021.
Challenger said that due to the circumstances with COVID-19, the only people allowed in the room during the delivery were hospital personnel. For that reason, she wanted to thank the staff for taking such great care of her.
February
Oscoda-Wursmith Airport recognized as ‘Airport of the Year’
OSCODA – Employees at the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) received the Airport of the Year award in the General Aviation Category from the Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics Management Staff, during the 2021 Michigan Airports Conference.
According to staff at MDOT Office of Aeronautics, the award is presented as recognition for the outstanding contribution and sustained excellence toward aviation progress in the State of Michigan.
The award states, “We commend Airport Manager Gary Kellan for his efficient, responsive and detail-oriented oversight of Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport. Under Mr. Kellan’s leadership and the concerted efforts of Kalitta Air, the airport has grown to be a major employer in the region and a globally-recognized facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul services for large category aircraft.”
News-Press’ longtime reporter, editor, publisher and columnist, will be missed
Jim Dunn, the longtime publisher, editor, reporter and columnist, passed away in February after heart complications. He worked for the newspaper for more than 40 years before his retirement.
“In working in journalism I’ve found that you learn something new every day, and if you don’t, you’re not trying hard enough. But some days are leaner than others, and when you talk to people you’re given the same old story time and time again,” wrote Oscoda Press Editor Jason Ogden in his Sunrise Reflections column about Dunn.
“That was never the case with Jim Dunn, the former publisher of the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press,” he continued. “There was never a time when you talked to Jim that you didn’t get an interesting fact or story about the community or Michigan history. Nine times out of 10 you could even believe the fabulous yarn!”
Perchville winter festival is cancelled for 2021
EAST TAWAS – Although the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) had initially opted to postpone the 2021 Perchville USA winter festival, they decided to cancel the event outright because of the ongoing pandemic.
In response to COVID-19 restrictions, TACC Office Manager Samantha Duvall said the chamber’s board of directors made the decision on Feb. 4.
They said TACC has been working hard on a plan to be able to continue with their annual Perchville festival for 2021.
“Unfortunately, with current gathering restrictions in place and the uncertainty of the stability of public health in our region, the TACC Board of Directors has made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 event,” they said
March
Oscoda woman wins Miss Mermaid Michigan, advances in competition
OSCODA – The title of Miss Mermaid Michigan 2021 was given to Elyssa Steward, Oscoda, who is using her platform to raise awareness of the state’s water crisis – particularly, the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in her community.
If she placed among the top 25 finalists in the state title portion, she was to compete at MerMagic Con in Manassas, Va. Known as the world’s largest mermaid convention, Miss Mermaid USA is this three-day, live pageant event.
According to the organization, the top 25 finalists competed in mermaid swimming, underwater posing, costume design, pageantry and activism.
Iosco County BoC, NEMCSA partner on face mask deliveries
TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners joined forces with Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This partnership was due to MI Mask Aid, an initiative by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Community Service Commission which provided thousands of masks to Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency, NEMCSA.
Commissioner Charles Finley, who also serves on the NEMCSA board, was excited for the opportunity to mask-up Iosco County. Lisa Bolen, NEMCSA’s CEO/executive director echoed his enthusiasm.
“Whether it is distributing masks or providing NEMCSA resources to people in need, the collaboration between NEMCSA and Iosco County epitomizes our common mission in enhancing quality of life by empowering individuals and strengthening communities,” states Bolen.
April
More than a week in, wildfire in Iosco County comes to a close
OSCODA – Exactly one week after a wildfire broke out on April 23, spreading across National Forest land in Iosco County, the fire was reportedly at 5,781 acres, with 98 percent containment.
Named the Brittle Fire, it was initially intended to involve 1,086 acres, as part of the prescribed fire operations by the USFS. However, the incident evolved into a wildfire a short time later.
The USFS has advised that a wind event, which was not forecasted, occurred during the course of the operation. This caused the prescribed fire project to spot outside of the containment lines, resulting in a declared wildfire.
Hale, Tawas Area, Oscoda pause spring sports competition
TAWAS CITY – Although practice for spring high school sports began, Hale and Tawas Area schools, waited a bit longer for competition to begin. This was because of a cautionary reaction to the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.
For Hale, it seems to have come as a direct reaction to Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer’s suggestion that schools put a two-week pause on high school competition and face-to-face instruction. While the school did continue to meet in person and its athletic teams did practice, they were not permitted to face other schools in competition until April 26.
May
Hotel president eyes Oscoda Township’s Lake Street lot for downtown hotel
OSCODA – Oscoda Township trustees were presented with a proposal to build a Holiday Inn Express & Suites near the Beach Park.
The proposal came after the township board designated the 1.8-acre Lake Street Redevelopment Site as disposable in 2021, following the purchase of a cottage on that property.
A Bloomfield Hills-based company Amerilodge bought the property for $300,000 under the moniker of Oscoda Hotels, LLC, in order to build a 90-room, four-story hotel there, according to the meeting packet.
New owners plan to keep Huron Shores Artisan Hall’s use for area residents
OSCODA – When the Huron Shores Artisan Hall went up for sale Oscoda residents Ann and David Rataj saw the venue – a former Odd Fellows building that was completely renovated and refurbished by the now defunct Oscoda Downtown Development Authority DDA – as a philanthropy opportunity.
So the couple, who have retired in the community after many travels across the United States through David’s Air Force and engineering career, and Ann’s education career, made an offer to buy the building.
The offer resulted in the Rataj’s cutting a check for $200,000 to Oscoda Township for the building, as a way to give back to the community that has helped them.
“I have a longtime stake in the community,” said Ann Rataj. “It’s given me an education, it’s given me a job, it provided the air base where I met my husband.”
June
Oscoda residents meet with DNR over clearcutting concerns
OSCODA – An Oscoda family voiced their concerns with the clearcutting of 28 acres of state forest (Stand 49) along Bissonette Road, west of Rea Road. They had been in talks with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on setting up a meeting to further discuss the matter.
Marie Gale, D.D.S., M.S.; Robert Gale, R.Ph.; and Stanley Gale, BS Environmental Science, reside on West River Avenue. They were trying to increase awareness that clearcutting, as they put it, is an outdated mode of forest management and an ecological and environmental disaster.
The Gales say they were concerned with the clearcutting of vast acres of forest by the DNR for timber.
The family mailed 110 letters to nearby residents on May 12, along with a separate letter their neighbors could send to the DNR.
Aircraft lands in bay as gear malfunctions
EAST TAWAS – The pilot of a small plane was pulled to safety by U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Station Tawas personnel, after the aircraft landed in Tawas Bay at about 7:30 p.m. on June 1.
According to USCG Public Affairs Officer, Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel, the plane landed in the water approximately 100 yards south of the Tawas Point Lighthouse in East Tawas.
He said that based on what was relayed by the pilot, the incident was the result of a malfunction with the aircraft’s landing gear. The plane is equipped with floats, but also has wheels for landing on runways. When the pilot was attempting a water landing, he reported that the wheels also extended out.
July
Fishing NTC ended early due to inclement weather
AUSABLE TWP. – Anglers from across the nation traveled to the AuSable Harbor of Refuge for the 2021 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s National Team Championship (NTC), but were met with inclement weather the final day shortening the competition.
The NTC is comprised of teams that qualify through local tournaments organized by walleye clubs sanctioned by The Walleye Federation. Two hundred sixteen boats filled the AuSable Harbor, anxious to get out, catch fish and return for their weigh-ins during mid-afternoon.
Canoe racing comes back after COVID hiatus
OSCODA – Canoe racing was finally back in 2021 and the 27th annual Curley Memorial Canoe Race certainly didn’t disappoint. Wes Dean, 26, of Grayling and Weston Willoughby, 30, of Traverse City managed to separate themselves from the field as the race wore on, giving them first place in a time of 2:26:27, in a race that is well known as a preview of the Consumers Energy AuSable River Canoe Marathon.
“It feels pretty good, we got out to a great start and just focused on going good,” Willoughby said. “We had a couple guys hanging out with us for a bout half the race and we were able to get away and just focused on keeping it going good.”
Later that month the Marathon made its return for the 73rd rendition and records were broken in stunning fashion. First time winners Jorden Wakeley, 31, of Grayling and Matt Meersman, 44, of South Bend Indiana claimed the lead about two hours into the race and dominated the waters from there, winning the marathon in a record time of 13:54:09.
August
Commissioner John Moehring resigns from BoC seat after 21 years
TAWAS CITY – Citing personal health reasons, District No. 4 Commissioner John Moehring resigned from his position.
The Iosco County Board of commissioners announced Moehring’s resignation during the Aug. 18 meeting. Moehring was not in attendance, but Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel read the resignation letter submitted by Moehring.
“Honorable board of commissioners, please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Iosco County Board of commissioners effective this date, Aug. 18, 2021,” as read in Moehring’s letter by Huebel. “It has been an honor and pleasure to serve for over the past 20 years. Best Wishes.”
Moehring said that he thought it was time to make a change and let someone else on the board, and said he needed a change.
“I’ve been dealing with some health issues for some time and I just came to the realization that perhaps I need to make some changes,” he said.
Residents provide input regarding the future of Furtaw Field during meeting
OSCODA – In August Oscoda residents had an opportunity to respond to four potential development plans for Furtaw Field. Approximately 30 residents turned out to voice their opinions.
The meeting held at the Warrior Pavilion, was led by Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) Director Todd Dickerson and attended by then interim township Superintendent Tammy Kline, Supervisor Ann Richards, Clerk Josh Sutton, Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and a few members of the planning commission.
Planning Commission member Mimi McDonald said she was “here to see what the people have to say who live on the base.”
September
East Tawas MSP detachment could make move to Plainfield Township
EAST TAWAS – State officials with the Michigan State Police (MSP) are looked to possibly move the East Tawas MSP detachment operation from East Tawas to Plainfield Township, according to Lt. Michael Brown.
Brown, the assistant post commander of the MSP’s West Branch Post, said the MSP is exploring facilities in Plainfield Township for the move, which would shift the detachment offices over to that side of the county. He said regardless of the detachment’s potential relocation, it would not shrink or hamper the current MSP presence or operations in Iosco County at all.
Brown said the move would be for a variety of reasons, including for better service in that area of the county, as well as moving away from the East Tawas building, which is 85 years old and does not suit the current needs of troopers.
Chair dedications recognize Klenow’s lifelong commitment to the community
EAST TAWAS – Several Adirondack chairs in the shape of the Michigan mitten were situated at East Tawas City Park, to be enjoyed by beachgoers, campground guests and other visitors to the site. In addition to serving as an aesthetically appealing amenity along Tawas Bay, the chairs honor some local residents who have logged years of service and philanthropy in their community.
Park Manager Eric Braun says that of the 12 chairs, six were placed in recognition of Steve Klenow, and six were dedicated for John and Connie O’Connor.
Braun explained that the idea for the chairs – which made their debut at the park in the summer of 2020 – came from a group of local business owners, who purchased them around the time that Klenow and John O’Connor were preparing to retire.
As previously reported, O’Connor retired in 2019, after 45 years with the O’Connor’s store in East Tawas. Community businesses donated the chairs and the accompanying plaques in tribute to both him and his wife, Connie.
Sunrise Reflections: The passing of friend and mentor Jim Baier
There has only been one of my former teachers, who I also have had the privilege of calling a close personal friend that I have ever been confortable calling by their first name,” wrote Ogden in his Sunrise Reflections column. That was Jim Baier. After high school Jim never wanted me to call him Mr. Baier, or God forbid, James. He was plain old Jim and he didn’t want to be my “grumpy old school teacher” he wanted to be my friend. And he was a good one at that.
Baier, a longtime Oscoda Area Schools, Alpena Community College instructor, and Oscoda Township supervisor and trustee, passed away Sept. 7.
October
Oscoda Township approves resolution to establish ‘social district’
OSCODA – At their regular Oct. 11 board meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved creation of a Social District and approved Resolution 2021-30, establishing a “Downtown Oscoda Social District and Commons Area.”
Bars and restaurants identified as qualifying for participation in the social district are the Edelweiss Tavern located at 107 S. State St., the Office Lounge & Grill located at 110 E. Dwight St. and Tait’s Bill of Fare located at 111 E. Dwight St.
Businesses interested in participating in the Social District must apply for a Social District Permit through the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) and must submit a $70 inspection fee and $250 annual permit fee. The township will need to approve an establishment’s application to the state to be included in the Social District.
Woman accused of killing her child will be held without bond during evaluations
TAWAS CITY – Child murder suspect Justine Marie Johnson was slated to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
The actions were the result of her probable cause conference held via video conferencing on Sept. 28 in Iosco County’s 81st District Court.
Johnson, 22, Oscoda – who is alleged to have murdered her 3-year-old daughter – appeared via Zoom from HealthSource Saginaw where she is lodged, and was represented by her attorney, Nathan Tyler.
Tyler requested that both a competency and a criminal responsibility evaluation be ordered for his client, which was ultimately granted by District Court Judge Christopher Martin.
The evaluations refer to a defendant’s capacity to meaningfully participate and make decisions during the criminal justice process.
After legal opinion, BoC does not act on proposed Bill of Rights ordinance
TAWAS CITY – Citing their attorney’s legal opinion, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners, during their committee of the whole meeting, passed on conducting any action on the proposed Bill of Rights ordinance given to the county by the Iosco County Republicans for potential adoption.
During the Oct. 6 meeting, Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel brought up the ordinance again under old business at the meeting, and said the item had been sent to the county’s legal council for review.
“They have issued an opinion, however the opinion is confidential attorney/client privilege,” she said. “Unless the board votes, and the majority of the board votes to make that public, it will remain confidential.”
The proposed ordinance was presented to the board by Iosco County Republican Party Chairman David Chandler.
November
Multiple-vehicle crash in Oscoda claims two lives
OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) continued its investigation into a multiple-vehicle crash which occurred on US-23, just south of the township, and resulted in two fatalities.
The OTPD responded to the incident, which took place in a construction zone, on the morning of Nov. 5.
According to OTPD Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol, all indications thus far show that the driver of a Goyette van and the driver of a GMC Envoy were each stopped for the flagger who was directing the one-way traffic during the construction – Shawn Kelley, 47, Hubbard Lake.
An approaching semi-truck, operated by Walter Willett, 83, Fairgrove, failed to stop for the northbound vehicles and struck the Envoy, which was driven by Jennifer Arocha, 39, Mikado. Both Kelley and Arocha were killed in the crash.
Whitmer hosts roundtable in Oscoda; signs PFAS directive on same day
OSCODA – On the same day she made stops throughout the Sunrise Side, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also signed an Executive Directive (ED) relating to an issue which has hit one Iosco County community – Oscoda Township – particularly hard.
During her Oscoda visit, Whitmer set out to meet with residents in a number of different municipalities. This included Oscoda which, for years, has been battling the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination generating from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The ED 2021-08 signed by the governor serves to minimize the purchase of products containing PFAS by state government, and this action is being lauded by several groups and individuals who say that the move will help safeguard public health.
As for her itinerary on Oct. 27, “We started out in Saginaw this morning, talking about public safety,” Whitmer shared with this publication. She also participated that day in the open house for the new Michigan State Police West Branch Post; toured Cooper Standard Automotive, which has plants in East Tawas and Oscoda; visited Alcona Health Center in Lincoln; and headed to Vantage Plastics in Standish, after her stop at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park in Oscoda.
December
Air Force, Aerostar report on success of PFAS project in Oscoda
OSCODA – Oscoda Township community members have long stressed the importance of tackling the area’s per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the source. One such move was made recently at the former fire training area (FT-02) of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), where 24,780 tons of PFAS-impacted soil were hauled away from the site.
The AF must follow the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) process, and Aerostar SES Project Manager Paula Bond said that the RI scoping was complete. Ongoing is the field data collection, as well as the AF’s work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to address comments on the Uniform Federal Policy Quality Assurance Project Plan (UFP-QAPP) and the risk assessment work plan, so that these documents can be finalized. When the ongoing items conclude, the RI Report will follow.
Hale man’s 11-point is 2021 Big Buck Bonanza winner
EAST TAWAS – A Hale man has won the 2021 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Jeremy Spaw, 49, of Hale, shot an 11-point buck, weighing 179 pounds with a 20-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in the Hale area. The buck scored 254 contest points.