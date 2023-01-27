FIRES MISSION

FIRES MISSION – Charlie Battery, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin National Guard, conducted a fires mission at Camp Grayling, Mich. Jan. 24. 2022.

 Courtesy photo

LANSING – Northern Strike 23-1, this years’ winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, is scheduled to take place across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), Jan. 20-28.

Northern Strike 23-1 is part of the semi-annual Northern Strike exercise series, which includes Northern Strike 23-2, scheduled for this August.

Tags

Trending Food Videos