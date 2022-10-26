OSCODA – Two Iosco County Board of Commissioner seats are up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election, including the 2nd District seat of Oscoda Commissioner Terry Dutcher, a Republican, who is challenged by Democrat Cynthia Schwedler of Oscoda. 

In the county’s 3rd District incumbent South Branch Commissioner and Vice Chairman Charles Finley’s seat is being challenged by Democrat Rebekah Mason of Hale, and Hale resident Peggy Lewis, who is running under no party affiliation. 

