OSCODA – Two Iosco County Board of Commissioner seats are up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election, including the 2nd District seat of Oscoda Commissioner Terry Dutcher, a Republican, who is challenged by Democrat Cynthia Schwedler of Oscoda.
In the county’s 3rd District incumbent South Branch Commissioner and Vice Chairman Charles Finley’s seat is being challenged by Democrat Rebekah Mason of Hale, and Hale resident Peggy Lewis, who is running under no party affiliation.
Here is information supplied by the candidates for the public to make better informed decisions at the polls. Those elected will serve out two year terms on the county board, with terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023, if they win the November General election.
Information is organized by district, with incumbent commissioners, and challengers questions and answers. All candidates were asked the same questions, which were mailed to their address on file with the Iosco County Clerk.
According to staff, possible write-in candidates for the seats have until Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. and as of publication no one has filed to be write-in candidates for the races.
Iosco County Board of
Commissioners,
2nd District
Cynthia C Schwedler, 68, is an Oscoda resident running for a seat on the Iosco County Board of Commissioners in District 2. She’s lived in Oscoda for 38 years and is running under the Democratic ticket as a moderate. She is married to George and has two daughters, Carolyn and Emily. She is retired, and worked previous at Truly Yours as a professional custom picture framer, at Kalitta Air as an engineering liaison, Tawas Tool as a tool designer, Shoreline Custom Picture Framing as an owner, Earthtech as an operations and maintenance manuals editor, ACC Audio-Visual classroom tech, ACC Math/English tutor and as a freelance drafter.
She is a graduate of from Bay City Western high school’s class of 1975, Delta College AS in biology graduated in 1977, ACC AAS in engineering tech graduated in 2011. Schwedler is involved in the Oscoda Band Boosters volunteer, is an Adopt-a-Highway volunteer, Artisan Hall volunteer, Tawas Bay Art Gallery volunteer, and was Elected Precinct Delegate 2018 and 2020, Election Inspector in 2020 and 2021. She is endorsed by State Democratic Rural Caucus PAC, endorsed by the Iosco County Democratic Party, the ICDP. She became interested in running after remotely attending Iosco County Board of Commissioner Meetings for the last two years.
“There is a need for community involvement with the Board. I will have office hours, respond to phone calls and keep a log of community contacts with questions asked and answers given,” she said. “I became interested in running after remotely attending Iosco County Board of Commissioner Meetings for the last two years.”
Terry Dutcher, 68, is the incumbent 2nd District Iosco Commissioner seeking relection. He has lived in AuSable since 1989 and describes himself as a semi-moderate Republican. He has two sons and two grandchildren and is a retired bricklayer and an Iosco County business owner since 1989, trimming and removing trees. He is also a licensed builder, welder, fabricator, has a machining facility, pours concrete and sells firewood.
Dutcher graduated high school in 1971 in Deckerville and holds a BSBM, a graduate degree in project management and finance from Devry College of Business and Keller Graduate School, respectively. He originally got on the board of commissioners by appointment when a vacancy came about, and has been relected to the position twice, once ins 2018 and a second time in 2020.
Dutcher has been involved in many voulunteer efforts, including raising funding for the Oscoda Schools Musical Department, friends of the Auditorium, and the Oscoda Downtown Beautification Committee. He is a lifelong member of the NRA and also the Oscoda Pool League and for area youth baseball. He has performed hurricane cleanup, taking his equipment and employees south, for many different hurricane disaster situations.
“I helped our neighbors to the South of us by performing Hurricane Clean-up. I worked on Hurricanes, Katrina, Wilma, and Ike; taking my employees and equipment to those sites.”
As commissioner he serves on several committees, including: Au Sable River Natural River Review Board, NEMCSA Board and Compliance Review Board, Regional Agency on Aging (Chair Person) and Northern Michigan Legal Services, District Health Department No. 2, Develop Iosco (Vice President) and several sub-committees of DI, Medical Control Authority, Northern Michigan Counties Association Board, and acted as alternates to several other boards and/or committees.
“As many residents of Iosco County now know, we have a massive deficit to our county budget. We have had to lay off a very high percentage of our workforce. We placed on the ballots of 2020 a millage increase to our 1977 level of 4.5 mils. Those proposals were each rejected by the voters of Iosco County. Since then we have received monies from ARPA and luckily are able to use those funds for essential building and grounds maintenance, infrastructure, capital improvements, et cetera. Those funds will soon run out and with or without a millage increase, (which is on the ballot again in August) I will not willingly leave my position and our county without an experienced board of commissioners. We didn’t cause this event, but, we were here to witness it first hand and are in a far better position to fix and prevent future events of similar nature,” Dutcher said on his reasonings for running again.
What is your top priority, if elected?
Schwedler: “I would like to promote at least one monthly meeting after 6 p.m. so that the working community (taxpayers) can be more informed and involved. There is a need for community involvement with the Board. I will have office hours, respond to phone calls and keep a log of community contacts with questions asked and answers given. I would like to help with establishing a high quality broadband infrastructure in our county and I want to help with the building of entry level, affordable housing.”
Dutcher: “If re-elected my main priorities will be to get our workforce back to work, strive to get adequate internet to all of Iosco Counties residents, continued improvements to our Emergency Services, create new housing opportunities which are affordable to all of our residents, create more and better paying jobs for our workforce throughout the county, seek funding for capital and infrastructure improvements, build our contingency funds to prior levels and beyond, hold those accountable for PFAS and PEFOAS contamination and cleanup of our wells, water, and grounds, hold our State and Federal Legislators to their words and promises, find and or create more resources for the most fragile of our neighbors, and work toward having a large mental health facility build in an area that is easily accessed by North East Michiganders and those to the north of us.”
If elected, would you face conflicts of interest which might preclude you from participating in all functions of the elected office due to personal relationships, contracts, employment, et cetera? If so, please describe the conflict and how you would address it.
Schwedler: “No.”
Dutcher: “No.”
What would you do to make your township a better place for its residents?
Schwedler: “I am interested in the Broadband Infrastructure funding that is currently available to all the counties in Michigan. We have about two years to get our county into a position to receive funds and start the construction of the infrastructure. This is something that we have to work towards. It won’t just be given to us. And there is a possibility that we may not receive the funds that have been set aside for us unless we have a successful solid plan. I am on the Broadband committee of Develop Iosco and I have attended every meeting. When everyone in the county has high speed internet there won’t be anyone left out of telemedicine, remote school instruction, online commerce and online home businesses.”
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing your township?
Schwedler: “One of the most pressing issues is the lack of housing for the growth of our community. I will work to see that the County Housing Commission is reestablished and that the Board of Commissioners work toward facilitating more housing in our county as quickly as possible.”
Dutcher: “I see a plethora of pressing issues facing our communities. PFAS, Broadband, Jobs, Housing, Investment in our county, infrastructure improvements, State, Federal, and Independent Grants, Legislators to take notice to our area and send money here, and continue, just to name a few.”
What plans do you have, if elected, to add and/or expand upon the services provided by your township?
Schwedler: “I have an interest in recycling and I’d like to see our county partner with the state of the art facility that is being established in Alpena. I was at the third quarterly Develop Iosco meeting in Baldwin township where recycling was discussed with a recycling professional.”
Is there additional information you wish to share with voters?
Schwedler: I have a strong interest in making high quality daycare more available and affordable to the parents of young children in our county. When parents can trust and afford daycare they will be able to work with peace of mind. This is a key issue for a successful plan in any business or industry that requires parents with young children to work. Also, we have a pressing need to attract more medical personnel to our county. People have a hard time finding doctors when they move here. There is a lot that we can and should do with this issue and it is something that I haven’t heard the Board of Commissioners address. I also support the upcoming public safety millage that will be on the November ballot.”
Dutcher: “In closing I would like to remind our voters the necessity of passing our public safety millage. To expect improvement without resources is futile and incompetent. Your county needs some financial breathing room. Currently, our finances are being suffocated.”
Iosco County Board of
Commissioners,
3rd District
Rebekah F. Mason, 71, is a Hale resident running for Iosco County’s District 3 seat under the Democratic ticket. She has been a continuous resident in the community since 2016, and previous lived in Flushing, Shelby Township and Clarkston. She is married to Jim Brown, has four children and three grandchildren. She has worked as an attorney for 30 years, She was an assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan from March 1989-February 2011. Appointed Division Chief for abused and neglected children. She was Director of Children’s Legal Services for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from February 2011-April 2014 and served as the Committee Chair that developed the Health and Human Services’ state-wide protocol in response to the human trafficking of children. She retired in 2014. She attended Flushing High School and graduated from Oakland University in 1973 and December 1988 graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. She facilitated a Michigan State Police human trafficking presentation at the Hale United Methodist Church as part of her community service and is endorsed by the Iosco County Democratic Party and the Michigan Rural Caucus.
“More can be done to improve the quality of life for our residents in Iosco County. County commissioner responsibilities include more than creating ordinances and paying county bills. Today, county commissioners oversee consumer protection, economic development, planning, environmental quality, and social welfare programs. I have worked effectively with Federal, State, and local governments to solve complex problems and implement solutions. As Iosco County Commissioner for District 3, I will listen to your needs in developing programs and services to enrich your quality of life.”
Charles Finley, 63, is the incumbent 3rd District County Commissioner running on the Republican ticket. He has lived in Iosco County for 40 years, and previously lived in Grayling, Roscommon and Texas. He is married to his wife, Barbara, and they have three children. He’s a retired sales manager from Zubek Motors. Finley is a 1977 graduate of Tawas High School, Michigan Fighters Fighters Training Council Fire Officer III and Fire Instructor, past faculity Kirtland Community College Emergency Medical Services. He has served as a commissioner for three years and is the current vice chairman of the board.
Finley’s community involvement includes being a CPR Instructor supporting no cost community CPR programs, working as the Assistant Fire Chief South Branch Fire Department, Reserve Police Officer East Tawas Police Department. He seeks reelection to “continue to Serve and Protect the People of Iosco County.”
Peggy Lewis, 63, of Hale is running against Finley for the 3rd District seat. She is an Iosco County resident of 50 years and is running under no party affiliation. She has been married to Fred Lewis, the Plainfield Township supervisor, for 44 years. They have two children and four grandchildren. She has worked as an executive manager for a large restaurant chain, purchased a restaurant in Hale and fulfilled a dream of running a small business, owning and operating the Bear’s Den Restaurant in Hale for 30 years.
Lewis is a 1977 graduate of Hale High School, and is trained in business management, employee relations and public dynamics and is experienced in forecast budgeting, and handling extremes in the market, economy, supplies and as a tourist area, weather. Lewis was also a Michigan Certified Assessing Tech from 2019 until 2022 and worked with a local Assessing Contractor.
“Over the last 30 years I have volunteered food, supplies and helping hands for countless events, fundraisers and organizations including Hale Area Schools’, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Hale Lions, Run Like Hale, 4H, Iosco County Fair, Plainfield Fire Dept., the Red Cross and was a founding member of the Hale Area Association helping produce its Balloon Festival and Winter Festival.”
“I am running because of decisions made by the Board of Commissioners that raised concerns and loss of services for the people of Iosco County over the past few years. Our District 3 representative has ignored certain Townships that he is supposed to represent and has taken actions that are not appropriate for a Board of Commissioner representative.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Mason: “Support senior-focused programs and services to address unmet needs and enhance quality of life; Work with hospitals, universities, and governmental partners to recruit medical specialists/primary care and health care resources for our community; Promote travel and tourism to strengthen the economic base of our county and region, including investments in our walking and biking trail systems; Work with state and local partners to remove dangerous buildings and abandoned structures/blight.”
Finley: “Meeting the needs of those in Iosco County in this economic crisis with increasing cost of living, to ensure quality public safety departments and public support programs and to protect the environment for the future.”
Lewis: “I plan to reconnect the Board of Commissioners to all areas of the county in decisions and representations on various boards and committees. I have been talking with business owners, township officials and constituents about the needs they feel the county should address and will continue to do so as Commissioner. The additional demands being placed on the overburdened county employees needs to stop and services offered need to meet the demands of the county, ensuring state and federal laws are being followed as well. I will pursue programs to help with childcare, housing issues, jobs and to attract companies to our area, along with finding better ways to use our assets to make them revenue producing rather than losses. I plan to collaborate with the hospital and clinics in the area to attract and keep good doctors and nurses. Training and educational classes also need to be resumed. These are essential to making the board functional, keeping up with changes in laws and procedures for various departments as well as a wealth of information for making changes happen.”
What is your top priority if elected?
Mason: “My top priority is developing reliable access to comprehensive health care for Iosco County residents, including primary care physicians, specialists, and emergency services. Shortage of health care services affects all county residents, but especially the elderly. Lack of access to health care leads to poor health outcomes, decreasing the quality of life and life expectancy. Living in a rural area, like District 3, compounds the problem. Barriers include isolation of rural county residents, fewer and unreliable transportation options, shortage of health care providers, and limited broadband access to telehealth services.”
Finley: “Continue to keep Iosco County moving forward, such as supporting Public Safety,with life saving equipment, adding to the buggy path from M 55 to Hale, south from M 55 to Whittermore, bring Broad Band to Iosco County, protect our environment, increase jobs and businesses, support our Veterans, develop partnerships with support groups such as Develop Iosco County, it takes everyone as a team.”
If elected, would you face conflicts of interest which might preclude you from participating in all functions of the elected office due to personal relationships, contracts, employment, et cetera? If so, please describe the conflict and how you would address it.
Mason: “No.”
Finley: “No conflicts of interest.”
Lewis: “No. I have contacted the State of Michigan regarding this before I filed to run. There are no conflicts between me, as an Iosco County Commissioner, and being married to Fred Lewis, Plainfield Twp. Supervisor, as the BOC has no jurisdiction over the township offices.”
What would you do to make your community a better place for its residents?
Mason: “In addition to my above answers regarding what I hope to accomplish, I will explore acquiring a tornado/severe storm warning system and shelter for our community. Iosco County is no stranger to destructive weather events. You may recall the tornado that touched down in Hale in 2014, resulting in extensive damage to several businesses, and more recently, the devastating tornado that ripped through Gaylord this May. Many of our residents live in vulnerable homes and need to be protected.”
Finley: “With the help of the current Board of Commissioners I have been able to focus my efforts on making Iosco County a Safe County to live in and raise your family, I was the author for using APR funds NOT GENERAL FUND MONEY for some of the following Public Safety Projects, Iosco County EMS is now managed by Iosco County not MMR saving thousands of dollars in management, equipemnt and billing fees, new Zoll AED’s which put in place with in the first 5 to 7 minutes increses saving a life by 3 times, new 800 portable and mobile 800 radio’s for every Fire Department in Iosco County and every City, Township and County Law Enforcement Unit, updated E911 with new CAD system for faster response times for Ambulances, Fire Departments and Law Enforcement, extended paved shoulder program from M55 on M65 to Hale to protect our citizens such as buggys, farm equipment, increase Sheriff Department Secondary Road Patrol through State of Michigan Grants, bottom line keeping Iosco County Safe.”
Lewis: “See previous answer.”
What do you see as the most pressing issues facing your community/election district?
Mason: “Reliable access to comprehensive health care is our most pressing issue. I will form a committee of community stakeholders to work with hospitals, universities, and governmental partners to develop a regional health care hub.
Finley: “We must bring back what Iosco County was when I grew up here, our children should not have to leave this wonderful County to seek out employment.good paying jobs and promote tourism bring it back to Iosco County we have alot to offer.”
Lewis: “The thing I hear over and over is internet access. I have been following the progress of the Counties Broadband Initiative and if elected will become active in this area. The possible removal of the Dams on the AuSable is another issue we are facing. Its impact on our tourism is tremendous and the ecology needs to remain stable. Of course, housing and childcare are top concerns for families. I will work to find ways to connect with local, state, and federal programs that are designed to help with these issues.”
What plans do you have, if elected, to add and/or expand upon the services provided by your election district?
Mason: “I will work for additional funding to support the Iosco County Commission on Aging that oversees the well-being of seniors, including meals and activities at several centers throughout the county, home-delivered meals, and in-home services.
“I will work for additional funding to support the Iosco County Transit Services to ensure reliable transportation for our residents.
“I will work with state and local partners to obtain grants to fund blight clean-up projects to remove dangerous buildings and abandoned structures.
“I will support funding for broadband internet service throughout the district/county.
“I will explore funding through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to develop a tornado/severe storm warning system and shelter to protect our vulnerable residents.”
Finley: “My plans are very simple continue on what we have started, use a common sense approach, informed decisions that benefit the people of Iosco County, keep putting the People and Enviroment first.
Lewis: “There needs to be more connection with the local governments allowing them to have their concerns addressed by the BOC and to be able to get information to them as quickly as possible. Gathering information for them and the residents for programs, grants, and assistance they can utilize when needed. Also, work with the various county managers helping to support their departments.”
Is there additional information you wish to share with voters?
Mason: “Throughout my career, I worked with both Republicans and Democrats in state government to get things done. Some issues, like reliable access to comprehensive health care, transcend party affiliation. Meeting the needs of Iosco County residents should not be party dependent. As District 3 County Commissioner, I will listen to you and work hard to improve our residents’ quality of life.”
Finley: “Being the first baby delivered by Dr. Brinkman at Tawas Hospital started my deep roots here, I have always loved this great county with all its natural resources, most of all the people here, I have been blessed with being raised here by two wonderful parents, made many friends some of which have passed on, it is an honor to be able to serve the people of Iosco County as the vice chairman of the board of commissioners everyday I try to do my best to ‘Put the Community First’.”
Lewis: “My family has lived in this area for generations on both sides. This is my community; my home, my friends and family are here. I am proud of this area and all it has to offer. I also realize how much more can be done to improve what our county has to offer the residents. Each district is a piece of the puzzle, and all are equally important. It isn’t a position to be used for personal gain, but to serve the people you represent, ALL the people you represent. It is those people who decide how well you do your job and if you get to keep it or not. I will be a representative of the people in my district and will work hard for them and the rest of Iosco County.”