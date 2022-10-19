OSCODA — For a short while, Elvis Presley came back to life to play at the American Legion, post 274 in Oscoda.
OSCODA — For a short while, Elvis Presley came back to life to play at the American Legion, post 274 in Oscoda.
Matt King, the “ultimate Elvis tribute artist” performed as the king of rock Saturday, Oct. 15. to crowds of adoring fans.
“He’s good. It brings back memories,” said Norma Jean Bender.
Bender was only 11 years old when she saw the real Elvis perform on stage in the 70’s. She said seeing King made her feel like she did when she was that age.
King dressed in flamboyant Elvis costumes and adopted the chill, relaxed demeanor of a rock star who was at home on stage working with a crowd.
King is “one of the world’s top ranked Elvis tribute artists.” He has performed in many Elvis impersonation contests, winning first place in over 35.
He also can do Roy Orbison, Joe Cocker, Waylon Jennings, Paul McCartney and Dean Martin.
The performance was part of a fundraiser to support Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan. The proceeds went towards maintaining the static display located on old Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
In the middle of the show, King handed out scarves, and adoring women came to the front to catch them.
“I want a scarf!” yelled one woman, trying to win affection from King. She would have to wait her turn to get a scarf later on, as young girls and more aggressive fans snatched up the cloth as they fell from the air.
King’s routine featured classic Elvis acts such as: “Always on my Mind,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and “Burning Love.”
To add to his signature Elvis style, King told stories as if he was the King of Rock, talking about different points in Elvis’s life. He also shook his hips, did some low stances and kicks with his energetic numbers, gaining “Whoo’s!” and applause from the audience.
Even young kids got in on the fun. Enjoying the singing and dancing to the music was Sophia Gold. She had some fancy footwork. She knows how to moonwalk and kick her heels.
She was with her mom, Violet who was there with family.
On the side of the concert, the legion served concessions. They served chicken, chili dogs, carrot and bundt cake.
Joe Brinn Jr. said the food is served by the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion.
“Every time they put on an event, it’s excellent,” he said.
There was a long line of people ready to get served the food before the show.
King’s For more information visit www.MattKingEntertainment.com or www.Facebook.com/MattKingElvis.
Presley helped popularize rock and roll music in America. He had 18 No. 1 singles, including “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Good Luck Charm” and “Suspicious Minds,” as well as countless gold and platinum albums. He was one of the first performers inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He has been recognized for his contributions in rock, country and gospel.
