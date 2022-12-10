OSCODA—Kalitta Air Maintenance, in partnership with Michigan Works! Region 7B, held its first apprenticeship graduation celebration at the Kalitta Air Apprenticeship Building on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Fifty-six graduates of the program were recognized. Forty-eight had graduated previously and an additional eight graduated on Nov. 29. According to Clara Sherman, apprenticeship success coordinator at Michigan Works!, the graduation celebrations of former graduates were delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

