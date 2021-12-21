3OSCODA – Babies need care no matter their situation, and the volunteers at Carol’s baby pantry in Oscoda want to make sure they’re taken care of for Christmas.
Carol’s Baby pantry is normally open year-round on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. Call 379-1369 or 829-5786 if you would like to be a client.
You can also call if you want to make a donation, but there are public donation bins through various churches in the area. Multiple churches in the area hold donation drives throughout the year.
You can find the pantry in the same parking lot as the Robert J. Parks Library. They are in the church located on the right side of the library. There will be a sign located out front.
Donation items are for families with a newborn to three-year-old.
They offer free diapers, blankets and clothing. For this December, they have included an expanded selection of toys and books for children.
For Christmas, each family took home 2 stuffed animals, 2 books and 2 age-related activities, such as board games and coloring books.
Then there was the toy room, with a bounty of smiling boats, trains and musical instruments for babies.
“It’s fantastic!” said Linda Vinstra.
Vinstra is a volunteer who shows up to the pantry to help out when she can. She said volunteering gives her a really good feeling to help someone who really needs it, especially someone with a young child.
“Being a grandmother and a great-grandmother, I really want to help out a young family that might be in need,” she said.
After toys, kids get 2 hats, 2 gloves, coats, blankets and a big bundle of diapers to keep them clothed and warm during the winter months.
Then there are utility items such as car seats, strollers and baby chairs which families can pick up if they need it. Everything is in new or near new condition when they give it away.
The pantry never closes with one exception, which was during May through July 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Joyce Dault, volunteer coordinator at the baby pantry said the pantry experienced changes going forward through the early stages of reopening after shutting down.
“We put it outside, they called me, they told me their need and I put it out there in bags and made sure I was here when they were supposed to pick up,” she said.
Since COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, the store now allows only one person per family to come in and pick up supplies. Masks are required.
While the pantry may be open for a limited amount of time, Dault said if they have any questions or concerns they can call her. They’re flexible.
“There’s no reason why they can’t be serviced,” she said.
Most of their items come directly from donations.
“We’re so grateful for anybody in the community who is generous enough to donate,” said Dault.
She said the donations are so overwhelming there are too many individuals, churches, organizations and businesses to thank. “I don’t want to leave anybody out.”
One person in particular Dault would like to applaud for going above and beyond in service is a woman named Sharon Endicott of Greenbush.
“(She is) a person who has donated an unbelievable amount.”
Endicott wrote grants and within two years the pantry received enough money to pay for all boots and shoes to everyone who stopped through. She is also a seamstress who sews together crib sheets, carrier tops for strollers and pajamas.
“(She is) always there, always willing to help where and when she can. She’s been active for a long time with us. Very active.”